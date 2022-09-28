Read full article on original website
Related
Russ Roberts: Why Economists Suck at Explaining Life
Economist Russ Roberts is known for his extraordinary gift at finding creative ways of communicating the power of free market capitalism to the general public. He's the host of the wildly successful podcast, EconTalk, which has been running weekly episodes since 2006. He's the author of three novels and, along with filmmaker John Papola, he created the blockbuster Keynes vs. Hayek rap videos.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Donald Trump shares Truth Social photo proclaiming him as second only to Jesus
Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post comparing him to Jesus Christ. The post said the former president is "second greatest" only to Jesus. Trump's supporters, and even Trump himself, have made similar comparisons before. Former President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, declaring...
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
RELATED PEOPLE
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
deseret.com
Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
America's Christian majority is on track to end
A new study shows that America's Christian majority has been shrinking for years, and if recent trends continue, Christians could make up less than half the U.S. population within a few decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I want a president who has been gaybashed’: America’s underground anthem
‘I want a dyke for president,” reads the opening of Zoe Leonard’s I Want a President. “I want a person with aids for president and I want a fag for vice-president and I want someone with no health insurance and I want someone who grew up in a place where the earth is so saturated with toxic waste that they didn’t have a choice about getting leukemia.”
Comments / 0