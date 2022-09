The Town of Babylon will host a 150th Anniversary Parade on Sunday, October 2, 2022 starting at 2:00 p.m. at Great Neck Road going to Tanner Park. Spectators can watch the parade anywhere along Great Neck Road and then join us at Tanner Park after the parade ends for the Parks Department Fall Festival from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

BABYLON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO