Read full article on original website
Related
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
poemhunter.com
Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
poemhunter.com
The Highborn Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
The highborn woman and her sons. An old woman has died she was famous for having no opinion. about anything; talking about "families" soft as flannel patting. One of her sons has taken her place at the top of the table. A rigid man with a complaining mien has to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Slipping Away In The Dark Poem by Soumili Karmakar
It was me, who wept within. Didn't wish you to catch the flight. Certainly, nothing desired from you. My life was stuck in your eyes, even though I didn't catch your sight. I want you to cherish every morning dew. Everytime you made me feel exceptional,. I was flying above...
poemhunter.com
Rising From The Ashes Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts
Fighting through the flames. Setting the fire with the intent to watch me burn. But in all honesty you just set free. I was just another one of your prisoners. But now the chains are gone. I was using a hack saw. But that would have taken way too damn...
poemhunter.com
I Sing The Song Of Telangaana Poem by Laxminarayana Sabbani
Mother India's bosom child. Pre-Sathavahanas, Sathvaahanas and other dynasties. Ikswakas, Trikootakas, Baadaami, Vemulawada, Kalyani Chaalukyas. Vishnukundinies, Kakatiyas, Padmanayakas, Vijayanagara empires,. Bahamanies, Kutubshaahies, Moguls and Nijams. It's culture and heritage is great. It's greatness is in the name of "The Great Telangana Armed Struggle" It's greatness is, Sixty years long struggle...
poemhunter.com
Slaying Demons Poem by Satish Verma
Lady burns herself alive to pay homage. before making you a goddess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
Being Human Poem by Sachidananda Panda
Nirvana is attained by; living the life as it comes.
poemhunter.com
I Meet My Lord Poem by Mohammad Younus
My broken heart heals up with this melodious song,. For my Lord talks with me all the while... ...through the unheard music. No Iblis now to vie me and stone at me... All the angels watch alone my coronation... ...of being appointed as God's viceroy with regal authority. Yet while...
poemhunter.com
Stay Alive Poem by me poet yeps poet
I CARE! And more poets care than you may be aware of, mpyp! I feel your frustration and empathize with you. Take care.
poemhunter.com
Increasing Your Revelation! Poem by Denis Martindale
Increasing your revelation, of course, comes at a cost,. With each new innovation that seeks to save the lost. Through special meanings words possess, in Hebrew and in Greek,. God clearly means for happiness, since some are quite unique. Increasing your revelation, that's what God seeks to do,. It's meant...
poemhunter.com
Never Forgotten,2nd Edition Of Flowers In Flames Poem by Matloob Bokhari
O my sun, O my moon, O my star. I will never forget the beauty of your eyes speaking without words. I will never forget the smiles sparkling in your eyes. I will never forget your footprints on the soil of my heart. I will never forget tears like summer...
poemhunter.com
Protesting Women, How Can Their Voices Be Silenced? Poem by Bijay Kant Dubey
The guns cannot silence peaceful movement and resistance,
poemhunter.com
A Constant Reminder Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts
Just drink and swallow it down. It might not be right away. But of all the broken promises this is not one. From the cradle to the grave, with so many of lifes experiences we do crave. Everyday I hear the same song playing on and on inside my head.
poemhunter.com
Here At Twilight Poem by Granville Holt
Come by and see me. Man-to-man You know my train is coming soon.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
On The Peak Of The Mount Paek-Du We Plant Our Colors Poem by Kinsley Lee
On the peak of the Mount Paek-Du we plant our colors,. In the Tomoon-River we wash our mares. Here! Thou rotten and pedantic scholars. On the wall of the Hall-of-Famer.
poemhunter.com
Away From Responsibilities Poem by Anjleena Ahuja
Which seems pretty tranquil and rare. Nobody is there to nag me. And will again imagine a talk with fairies.
poemhunter.com
As Your Whisperings Await. Poem by Sara Iglesias
Decadent, gelid and mine. I swim, dwell and drown in the extasis of your hair. and to the dust, all things must go.
Comments / 0