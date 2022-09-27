ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat

Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
poemhunter.com

The Highborn Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

The highborn woman and her sons. An old woman has died she was famous for having no opinion. about anything; talking about "families" soft as flannel patting. One of her sons has taken her place at the top of the table. A rigid man with a complaining mien has to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Stories#Poem#Chess Game
poemhunter.com

Slipping Away In The Dark Poem by Soumili Karmakar

It was me, who wept within. Didn't wish you to catch the flight. Certainly, nothing desired from you. My life was stuck in your eyes, even though I didn't catch your sight. I want you to cherish every morning dew. Everytime you made me feel exceptional,. I was flying above...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Rising From The Ashes Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Fighting through the flames. Setting the fire with the intent to watch me burn. But in all honesty you just set free. I was just another one of your prisoners. But now the chains are gone. I was using a hack saw. But that would have taken way too damn...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

I Sing The Song Of Telangaana Poem by Laxminarayana Sabbani

Mother India's bosom child. Pre-Sathavahanas, Sathvaahanas and other dynasties. Ikswakas, Trikootakas, Baadaami, Vemulawada, Kalyani Chaalukyas. Vishnukundinies, Kakatiyas, Padmanayakas, Vijayanagara empires,. Bahamanies, Kutubshaahies, Moguls and Nijams. It's culture and heritage is great. It's greatness is in the name of "The Great Telangana Armed Struggle" It's greatness is, Sixty years long struggle...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
poemhunter.com

I Meet My Lord Poem by Mohammad Younus

My broken heart heals up with this melodious song,. For my Lord talks with me all the while... ...through the unheard music. No Iblis now to vie me and stone at me... All the angels watch alone my coronation... ...of being appointed as God's viceroy with regal authority. Yet while...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

Increasing Your Revelation! Poem by Denis Martindale

Increasing your revelation, of course, comes at a cost,. With each new innovation that seeks to save the lost. Through special meanings words possess, in Hebrew and in Greek,. God clearly means for happiness, since some are quite unique. Increasing your revelation, that's what God seeks to do,. It's meant...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

A Constant Reminder Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Just drink and swallow it down. It might not be right away. But of all the broken promises this is not one. From the cradle to the grave, with so many of lifes experiences we do crave. Everyday I hear the same song playing on and on inside my head.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy