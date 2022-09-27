Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman Who Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances on The New York City Subwayjustpene50Queens, NY
Related
greaterlongisland.com
Patchogue Beer Fest is returning with Burgerology taking over Railroad Ave.
They’re taking it to the street. The Village of Patchogue will be closing Railroad Avenue outside Burgerology on Oct. 23 for the Patchogue Fall Beer Fest. Burgerology’s first two beer festivals were contained to the restaurant property. So this one is gonna be big. The party runs from...
northforker.com
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
A view of the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (Credit: Tom Nycz) Home to an abundance of pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes, the North Fork is the place to be during the fall. If you venture “Off the Fork,” however, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit...
townofbabylon.com
24th Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival
Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Councilman and Chairman of Human Services DuWayne Gregory and the Babylon Town Board invite residents to join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022 for the 24th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival at Tanner Park Senior Center in Copiague. For the first time in two years, we are excited to celebrate the festival in person and hope you can join us!
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Festival at Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 11
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
7th Annual Hudson County Fair kicks off on September 30
The 11-day 7th Annual Hudson County Fair will begin on Friday, September 30 in James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen. The festivities will continue every day through Columbus Day weekend, closing on Monday, October 10. On weekdays, the fair will be open at 6 p.m. On weekends and Columbus...
longisland.com
Relish in Hauppauge Closes, Reopening as Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar
Relish, the Hauppauge restaurant at 551 Hauppauge Road, has closed for good and will reopen in November as an Italian restaurant named Gusto Osteria & Wine Bar. The closing sparked discussions on a Long Island Food and Drink Facebook Group. “I was there a few weeks ago,” one poster wrote....
Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport
Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
longisland.com
Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington
Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
townofbabylon.com
Health Fair at Town Hall Park
The Town of Babylon will partner with Northwell Health's Pink by the Bay and the Town of Islip to kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Health Fair at Babylon Town Hall Park on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 8AM to 4PM. Please see flyer for more information.
Italian specialty store to open second location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike “Mutz” Fiorito retired from Bella Famiglia in early September and closed up his West Brighton shop. This week, neighbors of the briefly darkened building at 725 Forest Avenue have seen a flurry of activity. What’s coming to the spot?. It will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off
Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
therealdeal.com
Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown
Kerber’s Farm owner Nick Voulgaris is suing Jamestown and its president, Michael Phillips, claiming they failed to pay the farmer after he tipped them off on two buildings for sale in the West Village, the Commercial Observer reported. Voulgaris is seeking either the $1.6 million fee he feels he’s owed, or a 10 percent ownership interest in the buildings.
27east.com
Golf Resort Hearing Closes and Vote Looms, Despite Objections From Southampton Planning Board Chair
Planning Board Chairwoman Jacqui Lofaro asked the question, gesturing for someone to come up from the Southampton Town Hall audience, as a nearly two-hour public hearing on the Lewis Road... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone...
Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens
Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
marinelink.com
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Awarded Fire Island Dredging Contract
Houston-based dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging near New York's Fire Island. Great Lakes was the sole bidder for $24,498,050 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point dredging...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
Comments / 0