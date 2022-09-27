Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington couple with disabilities who struggled to retrieve mail now gets home deliver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An update on a story we brought to you last week about a Wilmington couple with disabilities who had issues getting their mail. Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith have trouble getting to the community mailbox in their Wilmington neighborhood. Smith lost his leg...
columbuscountynews.com
‘Kindness Rocks’ with WJC
Though Columbus County is full of organizations willing to offer a helping hand, one group of teenagers is doing everything they can for the community they love. Laiken Edwards is the president of a club called the Whiteville Juniorettes. The club is engaging in some “ethical bullying” throughout September. Edwards...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
WECT
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbuscountynews.com
FBCLW Holding Coat Drive
As families try to find their footing after the pandemic, the First Baptist Church of Lake Waccamaw is preparing these folks and their children for cold weather with the church’s winter coat drive. “Usually, people doing a coat drive would just collect coats and then send them off to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
columbuscountynews.com
Lester R Craft
Lester R. Craft, a small-college Kentucky football coach who later became a nationally prominent civic leader and advocate for youth causes, died on Sept. 23 in Glenwood Springs, Co., at age 91. Notably, Craft led groundbreaking diversity and inclusion advances in both of those fields. Craft’s greatest success as a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear School Systems announce remote learning day for Friday
(WWAY) — School systems around the Cape Fear are beginning to announce changes to their Friday schedule ahead of the impacts from Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County Schools, Pender County Schools, Bladen County Schools and Brunswick County Schools have announced they will operate on a remote learning schedule on Friday, September 30th.
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
columbuscountynews.com
Brunswick Stew Festival Gallery
Folks came out to the fairgrounds in Whiteville today to celebrate a southern classic. The Brunswick Stew Festival included good eats and smiling faces. WTXY Kool 103.9 FM’s Karen Nickel captured some of the fun Saturday morning.
nrcolumbus.com
County school system offers signing bonuses for teachers
Up to 10 successful applicants could receive $5,000 signing bonuses from Columbus County Schools for stepping into vacancies now advertised on the school system’s employment website. Most of the signing bonuses are designated for academic teachers of varying subjects and grades. However, one is for a school psychologist and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schools and other groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
borderbelt.org
This Columbus County charter school faces unique challenges to meet state standards
Sherry Kennedy sat on the floor in the hallway at Thomas Academy, helping a student work through a math problem. The boy had gotten overwhelmed in class and needed a break. Kennedy worked with him one on one until he was ready to rejoin his peers. Five minutes later, he was back in the hallway.
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Video: A phone call between former captain Jason Soles and Columbus Co. Sheriff Jody Greene
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 7 hours...
columbuscountynews.com
$18,000 Residential Land .67 acres Chadbourn NC
Great Location to build your dream home. This lot is located in the Raccoon Branch Subdivision. Only 30 min. from the beaches and close to all restaurants and shopping. Call Today. Lot Size:0.67 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Residential Land. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing Date:07-01-2022. Listing #:100336643. Street Address:11105...
columbuscountynews.com
$215,000 8.5% from $235k 4bd 2 ba 1,800 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
A well-maintained Brick Ranch Home with 4 bedroom(s) and 2 bath(s) within the outer city limits in the town of Chadbourn. Contains a spacious Living/Formal Dining room combo, a cozy den with a gas log fireplace, and a large Carolina Room with built-in shelves adjacent to the kitchen. Outside you can enjoy a patio area and a well maintained yard with shade trees. Property is less than a mile from Hwy 74/76 and an hour away from the NC/SC beaches and Wilmington.
whqr.org
NHC considering $12 million purchase of former Bank of America building for CFCC nursing program expansion
Monday’s vote will follow a public hearing, giving the public the chance to weigh in on the proposal. The project would create significant classroom and laboratory space for the college’s nursing and allied health program at a time when, as county staff note in the proposal, the nation is experiencing a profound nursing shortage.
Comments / 0