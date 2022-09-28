ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CBS LA

Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Twins 4, White Sox 0

The White Sox are playing the Twins and nothing really matters. Tony La Russa is gone for the rest of the year, but at what cost? Tim Anderson is part of the cost, as it was announced today that he will not return this year. But again, nothing matters anyway....
FOX 2

Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1

One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
FOX43.com

Phillies' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Philadelphia stands in the National League Wild Card

Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the vernacular of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
batterypower.com

Braves close gap in the East, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs

The Atlanta Braves continued their road trip Monday night with an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has now won three straight games with eight left to play in the 2022 regular season. As we enter the final stretch, the NL East race and the Wild Card are still unsettled.
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson starting at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Alec Burleson is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was named the Cardinals' designated hitter and Albert Pujols was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Brandon Woodruff, our models project Burleson to...
