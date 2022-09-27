Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
fintechfutures.com
Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration
UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance takes aim at cyber financial crime; CEL tanks after Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky resigns
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 27 includes Binance’s new global program that aims at helping law enforcement fight cybercrime, FTX’s acquisition of the bankrupt Voyager, and Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance announced the launch of its new Global Law Enforcement...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
crowdfundinsider.com
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts Can Cut Escrow Costs, Prevent Mortgage Fraud
When talking about crypto’s use in real estate, most people think about buying and selling property with bitcoins or tokenizing and fractionalizing property titles via digital assets or NFTs. But there’s another big part of the business where it fits a need: Escrow accounts in the home buying process.
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Ghana to foster financial inclusion through CBDC project
Countries make progress in terms of developing and implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Ghana’s central bank aims to keep up and complete its research on CBDCs with the goal of financial inclusion, according to Kwame Oppong, the head of fintech and innovation at the Bank of Ghana. In...
cryptoslate.com
Chainlink launches Economics 2.0 staking programs
Decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink has announced the launch of its long-awaited staking reward programs- the SCALE and BUILD. The programs are part of the Economics 2.0 plan to secure the network and reward participants by introducing staking. Chainlink SCALE Program. The Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.
The funding round was led by Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures with additional backing coming from the likes of Y Combinator and Breega.
cryptoslate.com
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns; CEL tanks
Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky resigned from his position at the struggling crypto lender on Sept. 17. According to a Sept. 27 press statement, Mashinky said he is resigning his position to focus on a plan that would provide the best outcome for creditors. He continued that he is “willing and available to continue to work with the Company and their advisors to achieve a successful reorganization.”
coingeek.com
DOJ charges Utah man, 2 of his companies with multiple counts of digital asset fraud
The United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Utah has taken James Wolfgramm to court on charges of financial fraud involving digital assets. Wolfgramm’s two companies, Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial (OCF), are parties to the criminal matter. Wolfgramm is charged with seven felonies, five counts...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
