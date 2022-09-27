ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

cryptoslate.com

Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments

Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
pymnts.com

EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans  of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
fintechfutures.com

Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration

UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
pymnts

Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise

Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance takes aim at cyber financial crime; CEL tanks after Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky resigns

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 27 includes Binance’s new global program that aims at helping law enforcement fight cybercrime, FTX’s acquisition of the bankrupt Voyager, and Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance announced the launch of its new Global Law Enforcement...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
pymnts

Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform

Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
crowdfundinsider.com

Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs

Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
crowdfundinsider.com

PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software

PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
CoinTelegraph

Bank of Ghana to foster financial inclusion through CBDC project

Countries make progress in terms of developing and implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Ghana’s central bank aims to keep up and complete its research on CBDCs with the goal of financial inclusion, according to Kwame Oppong, the head of fintech and innovation at the Bank of Ghana. In...
cryptoslate.com

Chainlink launches Economics 2.0 staking programs

Decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink has announced the launch of its long-awaited staking reward programs- the SCALE and BUILD. The programs are part of the Economics 2.0 plan to secure the network and reward participants by introducing staking. Chainlink SCALE Program. The Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
cryptoslate.com

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns; CEL tanks

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky resigned from his position at the struggling crypto lender on Sept. 17. According to a Sept. 27 press statement, Mashinky said he is resigning his position to focus on a plan that would provide the best outcome for creditors. He continued that he is “willing and available to continue to work with the Company and their advisors to achieve a successful reorganization.”
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
