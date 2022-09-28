ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

By STEVE MEGARGEE
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5T4h_0iD7pSIx00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season.

They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.

MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Cardinals clinched the division title Tuesday night by beating the Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.

“With the guys that we have and the veteran leadership, we knew that as soon as we smelled some blood right there and we took that lead, we knew we could run away with it," Mikolas said.

Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer to break out of an 0-for-22 slump as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year's NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have wrapped up a postseason spot with a victory over the Brewers.

The Cardinals (90-65) guaranteed themselves at least a tie with second-place Milwaukee (82-72), and now they own the tiebreaker because the victory Tuesday gave St. Louis an insurmountable 10-8 lead in the season series.

St. Louis held a rather low-key celebration on the Brewers' home field after the final out, reacting not much differently than if they'd just won an ordinary game at midseason. The party didn't start until the Cardinals got into the locker room and started popping champagne.

"This is just one step, guys," Albert Pujols told his teammates at the start of the celebration. "Just remember this moment. This is what we want to do deep in October and hopefully win the championship and bring it to the city of St. Louis."

The Brewers remain 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild card. The Phillies won the season series with Milwaukee and would get the playoff bid if the teams end up tied.

St. Louis trailed Milwaukee in the NL Central standings for much of the season and was four games back on the morning of July 31. The Cardinals are 37-17 and the Brewers 25-28 since.

“We just didn’t really play well enough all season to deserve winning the division,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said. “You get what you deserve in sports a lot and we just, for whatever reason, weren’t able to put it all together. Not saying we don’t still have a shot. We still have a shot at a wild card.”

Tuesday’s clincher didn’t feature much suspense as St. Louis scored the first six runs to delight the large contingent of Cardinals fans at American Family Field.

Mikolas (12-13) struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one walk. The Brewers’ lone run off him came in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez hit his 34th homer.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 when starter Adrian Houser (6-10) left due to a strained right groin with one out in the fourth. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Houser likely will go on the injured list.

The Cardinals grabbed sole possession of first place on Aug. 6 and have been there ever since as part of an exciting season that's included Pujols hitting his 700th career homer, Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado making MVP arguments and Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina becoming the most prolific battery in MLB history.

“Extremely magical when you really think about it,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “What's more important about all of it is you've got MVP candidates on our corners, you've got Yadi and Waino chasing 325 (starts together), you've got 700 from Albert, and they never made it about themselves. They always pointed toward winning and taking a step toward a championship. That tells you a lot about the character and the culture of this club.”

Molina and Pujols already have announced this is their final season. Now that the Cardinals have earned a division title, they want to keep on winning to make sure those veterans go out in style.

“We want them to leave baseball with one more ring, for sure,” Mikolas said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Counsell said there’s a possibility starting pitchers Aaron Ashby and Freddy Peralta also could work out of the bullpen during this stretch run now that they’ve returned from the injured list.

“I think there’s a chance you see Freddy and Aaron in both roles,” Counsell said.

Peralta started and pitched two innings before Ashby worked 1 2/3 innings of relief Sunday in the Brewers' 2-1 loss at Cincinnati. That marked the first appearances for both of them since getting activated.

LHP José Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA) starts for the Cardinals and RHP Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18) pitches for the Brewers in the final regular-season matchup between the teams Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
José Quintana
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDBO

Aaron Judge's 61st HR another murky milestone for MLB

Aaron Judge's homers almost always impress, and No. 61 on Wednesday night was no exception — a laser-beam shot that landed in the Blue Jays bullpen amidst huge cheers from the crowd in Toronto. Baseball history was made and the joy was palpable. The New York Yankees slugger had...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Nl Central#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers#Mvp
WDBO

Fantasy Hockey 2022-23: Top 10 sleepers to target in drafts

Identifying and targeting sleepers can have a tremendous impact on your fantasy squad, and the later rounds of your draft are typically when you want to start taking some chances. Some of these players may be undervalued due to injury concerns or simply because they had a tough 2021-22 season, while others may be overlooked by fantasy managers who don't adequately take improved team situations into account. The prime takeaway here is that all these players could return major value relative to where they'll generally be taken in this year's fantasy drafts.
NHL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy