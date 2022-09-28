Read full article on original website
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
Donjuan Mendoza helps others through mentorship
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Kaylee Donjuan Mendoza, an international business major with minors in Spanish and business analytics from Crete, Nebraska. Throughout college, Donjuan Mendoza has pushed herself and gotten involved in the communities around her. Now, through her passion for mentorship, she’s helping others do the same.
Students, alumni to connect at Pride in the Workplace Oct. 5
Students, alumni and all who value inclusion can connect at Pride in the Workplace 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wick Alumni Center. The free event features informal networking and moderated discussions on how to enter and progress in the workforce authentically while finding employers who value and support LGBTQA+ employees.
Multicultural Social
Join the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color as they recognize distinguished alumni from the university’s nine colleges. A networking social will immediately follow the formal program. Registration is required. Alumni, faculty, staff, students and members of the Husker community are welcome to attend this...
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall Ribbon Cutting
The College of Education and Human Sciences will celebrate the completion of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 29. The program, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. on the west side of the building located at 840 N. 14th St. Remarks will be shared by Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones, and other special guests. Following the program and ribbon-cutting, there will be an opportunity for guests to take photos and self-guided tours of the building.
Obituary | Lavon J. Sumption
Lavon J. Sumption, a former University of Nebraska researcher and former district director of the West-Central Research, Extension and Education Center, died Sept. 22 at age 93. Sumption was born in Groton, South Dakota, to Elna Niva and Erwin (Ole) Sumption. The family moved to northern Minnesota, where Lavon began...
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
Ask an Alum: Brett Byman
Throughout college, Brett Byman sought out entrepreneurship opportunities—from working with a faculty member to start an on-campus group to collaborating with fellow Huskers on business plans during Nebraska Business events. After college, entrepreneurship continued to find Brett, and today he’s advocating for trucker drivers through BasicBlock. Read how college...
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
Wiffle Ball Tournament
The tournament will begin on Friday, September 30, and finish on Sunday, October 2. Winners will receive an intramural championship t-shirt!. Register in the Intramural Sports office at the Campus Recreation Center or at the Recreation & Wellness Center on East Campus.
Cornhole Tournament
Pairs of individuals or teams of two representing a single organization can sign up to compete against other pairs of two in the classic lawn game of cornhole (a.k.a. bags). Games will take place in the Memorial Stadium and the top three placing teams will receive Homecoming Competition points. All...
How to Give a Presentation
Learn to create and deliver presentations as impactful as the great orators’!. This event originated in Center for Academic Success and Transition.
Faculty invited to Oct. 3 networking event
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are invited to a Networking and Information Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Wick Alumni Center. This event is a chance for colleagues to connect with one another and provide an opportunity to:. ask questions about fall NUFlex benefits enrollment. talk...
Lincoln Garden Walk
Directions: Tickets are $5/car for NSA members; $10/car for non-members. More information and registration at the website. Come enjoy a beautiful fall evening among the plants, flowers, birds and bees! The gardens featured on the tour are all part of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box and My Garden Affiliate programs.
Leach continues interviews for next Business and Finance leader
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s national search for its next vice chancellor for Business and Finance continues with a finalist interview on Oct. 3. The second candidate is R. Gavin Leach, vice president for finance and administration, and treasurer of the board of trustees at Northern Michigan University. Leach will be on campus Oct. 3.
