Read full article on original website
Related
unl.edu
Donjuan Mendoza helps others through mentorship
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Kaylee Donjuan Mendoza, an international business major with minors in Spanish and business analytics from Crete, Nebraska. Throughout college, Donjuan Mendoza has pushed herself and gotten involved in the communities around her. Now, through her passion for mentorship, she’s helping others do the same.
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
unl.edu
University celebrates opening of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall
Making learning visible is the theme of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, the new home for the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and university stakeholders had their first look at the state-of-the art building during a ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 29.
unl.edu
Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall Ribbon Cutting
The College of Education and Human Sciences will celebrate the completion of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 29. The program, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. on the west side of the building located at 840 N. 14th St. Remarks will be shared by Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones, and other special guests. Following the program and ribbon-cutting, there will be an opportunity for guests to take photos and self-guided tours of the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
How to Give a Presentation
Learn to create and deliver presentations as impactful as the great orators’!. This event originated in Center for Academic Success and Transition.
unl.edu
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
unl.edu
Students, alumni to connect at Pride in the Workplace Oct. 5
Students, alumni and all who value inclusion can connect at Pride in the Workplace 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wick Alumni Center. The free event features informal networking and moderated discussions on how to enter and progress in the workforce authentically while finding employers who value and support LGBTQA+ employees.
unl.edu
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
RELATED PEOPLE
unl.edu
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
unl.edu
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
unl.edu
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
Energy Center hosts workshop to help bring research to market
The Nebraska Center for Energy Sciences Research, also known as the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Energy Center, collaborated with Nebraska Public Power District, NUtech Ventures and Innosphere Ventures and conducted an Energy Center Entrepreneurship Workshop. NU research faculty, postdocs and graduate students who have been involved with NCESR funded research...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
unl.edu
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
unl.edu
Marriage & Family Therapy Open House
Are you interested in pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health? The University of Nebraska-Lincon’s Marriage and Family Therapy clinical training program will be hosting a virtual open house on September 29th from 6:00-7:30pm. Marriage and Family Therapy faculty and students will provide information about their clinical training program and answer questions about the application process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Lighthouse
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE. An afterschool program that offers middle and high school aged-youth academic support, evening meals, and enrichment/recreational activities. Visit this booth to learn how...
unl.edu
Dean Candidate Public Presentation - Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
unl.edu
International Affairs & Public Policy Graduate School Fair (APSIA)
Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA). Thinking about Grad School?. Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.
unl.edu
Ask an Alum: Brett Byman
Throughout college, Brett Byman sought out entrepreneurship opportunities—from working with a faculty member to start an on-campus group to collaborating with fellow Huskers on business plans during Nebraska Business events. After college, entrepreneurship continued to find Brett, and today he’s advocating for trucker drivers through BasicBlock. Read how college...
Comments / 0