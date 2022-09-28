Read full article on original website
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
University celebrates opening of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall
Making learning visible is the theme of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, the new home for the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and university stakeholders had their first look at the state-of-the art building during a ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 29.
Donjuan Mendoza helps others through mentorship
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Kaylee Donjuan Mendoza, an international business major with minors in Spanish and business analytics from Crete, Nebraska. Throughout college, Donjuan Mendoza has pushed herself and gotten involved in the communities around her. Now, through her passion for mentorship, she’s helping others do the same.
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
Students, alumni to connect at Pride in the Workplace Oct. 5
Students, alumni and all who value inclusion can connect at Pride in the Workplace 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wick Alumni Center. The free event features informal networking and moderated discussions on how to enter and progress in the workforce authentically while finding employers who value and support LGBTQA+ employees.
funds $1.9M of next stage in genome-to-phenome collaboration
A transdisciplinary collaboration connecting genetic science to the study of crop and animal traits, or phenotypes, has received a new $1.9 million funding installment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is one of three universities taking lead roles in the multi-institutional Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative.
How to Give a Presentation
Learn to create and deliver presentations as impactful as the great orators’!. This event originated in Center for Academic Success and Transition.
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
Multicultural Social
Join the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color as they recognize distinguished alumni from the university’s nine colleges. A networking social will immediately follow the formal program. Registration is required. Alumni, faculty, staff, students and members of the Husker community are welcome to attend this...
Ask an Alum: Brett Byman
Throughout college, Brett Byman sought out entrepreneurship opportunities—from working with a faculty member to start an on-campus group to collaborating with fellow Huskers on business plans during Nebraska Business events. After college, entrepreneurship continued to find Brett, and today he’s advocating for trucker drivers through BasicBlock. Read how college...
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
Energy Center hosts workshop to help bring research to market
The Nebraska Center for Energy Sciences Research, also known as the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Energy Center, collaborated with Nebraska Public Power District, NUtech Ventures and Innosphere Ventures and conducted an Energy Center Entrepreneurship Workshop. NU research faculty, postdocs and graduate students who have been involved with NCESR funded research...
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
Theiss-Morse to deliver Oct. 4 talk on civic respect
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather professor in the Department of Political Science, will continue the 2022-23 College of Arts and Sciences Inquire lecture series with “Partisan Polarization and the Need for Civic Respect” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. The talk is free...
Obituary | Lavon J. Sumption
Lavon J. Sumption, a former University of Nebraska researcher and former district director of the West-Central Research, Extension and Education Center, died Sept. 22 at age 93. Sumption was born in Groton, South Dakota, to Elna Niva and Erwin (Ole) Sumption. The family moved to northern Minnesota, where Lavon began...
Unify Challenge: College Bowl
UNL students are joining thousands of students across 40+ college campus to show the nation how small conversations can make a big difference in our country. The Unify Challenge College Bowl is a guided video conversation with a student from another university who’s different from you. Together, the two of you will talk through a survey about big goals for our country.
International Affairs & Public Policy Graduate School Fair (APSIA)
Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA). Thinking about Grad School?. Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.
