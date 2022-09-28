Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
unl.edu
Energy Center hosts workshop to help bring research to market
The Nebraska Center for Energy Sciences Research, also known as the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Energy Center, collaborated with Nebraska Public Power District, NUtech Ventures and Innosphere Ventures and conducted an Energy Center Entrepreneurship Workshop. NU research faculty, postdocs and graduate students who have been involved with NCESR funded research...
unl.edu
Students, alumni to connect at Pride in the Workplace Oct. 5
Students, alumni and all who value inclusion can connect at Pride in the Workplace 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wick Alumni Center. The free event features informal networking and moderated discussions on how to enter and progress in the workforce authentically while finding employers who value and support LGBTQA+ employees.
unl.edu
How to Give a Presentation
Learn to create and deliver presentations as impactful as the great orators’!. This event originated in Center for Academic Success and Transition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
International Affairs & Public Policy Graduate School Fair (APSIA)
Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA). Thinking about Grad School?. Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.
unl.edu
University celebrates opening of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall
Making learning visible is the theme of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, the new home for the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and university stakeholders had their first look at the state-of-the art building during a ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 29.
unl.edu
Dean Candidate Public Presentation - Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
unl.edu
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall Ribbon Cutting
The College of Education and Human Sciences will celebrate the completion of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 29. The program, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. on the west side of the building located at 840 N. 14th St. Remarks will be shared by Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones, and other special guests. Following the program and ribbon-cutting, there will be an opportunity for guests to take photos and self-guided tours of the building.
unl.edu
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
unl.edu
University Career + Internship Fair - Day 4
Career Fair registrations for students open in Handshake on Monday, August 29, 2022. Check out the Preparing for Career Fair Resources (https://careers.unl.edu/preparing-for-career-fairs/) for more information on how to register, prepare your resume, research companies, start conversations, and more!
unl.edu
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unl.edu
Leach continues interviews for next Business and Finance leader
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s national search for its next vice chancellor for Business and Finance continues with a finalist interview on Oct. 3. The second candidate is R. Gavin Leach, vice president for finance and administration, and treasurer of the board of trustees at Northern Michigan University. Leach will be on campus Oct. 3.
unl.edu
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
unl.edu
Donjuan Mendoza helps others through mentorship
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Kaylee Donjuan Mendoza, an international business major with minors in Spanish and business analytics from Crete, Nebraska. Throughout college, Donjuan Mendoza has pushed herself and gotten involved in the communities around her. Now, through her passion for mentorship, she’s helping others do the same.
unl.edu
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
unl.edu
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
unl.edu
Theiss-Morse to deliver Oct. 4 talk on civic respect
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, Willa Cather professor in the Department of Political Science, will continue the 2022-23 College of Arts and Sciences Inquire lecture series with “Partisan Polarization and the Need for Civic Respect” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium. The talk is free...
unl.edu
Homecoming Concert
UPC NEBRASKA IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE DUCKWRTH AS OUR HOMECOMING CONCERT ARTIST FOR 2022!. The concert will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. You’ll also get to enjoy our opener, Caleborate. UNL Students can redeem ONE free ticket (information below)....
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
Comments / 0