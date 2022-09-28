ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 5

Gary Elam
1d ago

What a joke! This inept administration jumped the gun and now realize the infrastructure for EV is 20 yrs down the road. As usual this administration wants us to buy into their disaster

Reply
3
Related
Jalopnik

Feds Approve $5 Billion Plan for States To Build EV Chargers Along Highways

EV charging is about to get more accessible for a lot more people. AP News is reporting that the Transportation Department has given all 50 states final approval to begin constructing a nationwide network of EV chargers built along the country’s interstate highway system. The plan finally moved forward...
POLITICS
KTTS

Missouri And Arkansas Sue Over Student Loan Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. They’re accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Independent

California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030

California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#House Plan#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ev#The White House#American
The Verge

The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse

Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats

Hoping to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson officially declared September “Hunger Action Month” — lighting the state Capitol and governor’s mansion in orange to encourage involvement in efforts to end hunger in local communities. “When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people […] The post Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
pv-magazine-usa.com

26 million acres needed to achieve zero-carbon goals

In conversations about energy, terms like “carbon neutral” and “net-zero goals” are often thrown around. Frequently, these discussions center around grid infrastructure, incentives and the viability of reaching a renewable energy future. But typically overlooked is another critical question: what do these goals actually mean for the land of America, i.e., how much acreage will be required for the country to achieve a grid with zero carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EPA doubles money for electric school buses as demand soars

Responding to “overwhelming demand,” the Environmental Protection Agency is nearly doubling the money available to states to buy electric models of the familiar yellow school buses that millions of children ride every school day.The EPA made $500 million available for clean buses in May, but is increasing that to $965 million for districts across the country. An additional $1 billion is expected to be available in the budget year that begins Saturday.In the current year, the agency said it has received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses, mostly electric. “America’s school districts delivered...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

U.S. Clean Energy Backers: Permitting Bill Imperative in Climate Fight

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grist

The Senate’s bipartisan push for EV battery recycling

It’s Thursday, September 29, and a bipartisan bill aims to improve reuse and recycling for EV batteries. Across the federal government, agencies are procuring more and more electric vehicles in an effort to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035. But what will happen to all those EV batteries once they conk out?
CONGRESS & COURTS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Strategies to maximize clean energy development while being good land stewards

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and solar contracts setting records, development of utility-scale solar farms is expected to accelerate. As a result, large-scale project siting will become a challenge. The Solar and Storage Industries Institute (SI2) took a look at the issue of siting and released a whitepaper on strategies that maximize clean energy development while preserving natural ecosystems and community character.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Dozen Countries Commit $94B For Clean Energy Demo Projects

A dozen countries came together during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum to commit $94 billion for clean energy demonstration projects. — A dozen countries came together during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum to commit $94 billion for clean energy demonstration projects. The United States concluded the first-ever...
AGRICULTURE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy, helping both renewable energy leaders to move into the next phase of their development. Brookfield Renewable announced the closing of its acquisition of Standard Solar for consideration of $540 million with the potential to invest an additional $160 million to support the business’ growth initiatives. Standard Solar is a developer, owner and operator of commercial and community distributed solar, with approximately 500 MW of operating and under construction contracted assets. The company also has a development pipeline of almost 2 GW and a presence in high value solar markets in the U.S., such as New York, Maryland, Minnesota and Maine. Standard Solar is also strong in the community solar market, recently completing a 7.1 MW project in New York.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Residential solar pricing up an inch 2021, up a foot in 2022

Over the past two years, much of the United States has experienced double digit inflation. Some industries, like lumber, have now returned to their pre-Covid baseline. Others – like residential electricity prices – may have a little more price growth coming. Residential solar power has certainly experienced some price bumps, but when we account for inflation, it looks like prices actually declined in 2021, and flattened in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy