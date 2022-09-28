Read full article on original website
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
Poetry in the Galleries
Graduate students in a writing seminar taught by author Kwame Dawes read original poetry in dialogue with artworks on view in the galleries of Sheldon Museum of Art. The poets are a part of the Graduate Creative Writing Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, which attracts some of the most gifted writers emerging today. They hail from across the United States and around the world, bringing rich experiences and passions to this community of artists.
Dean Candidate Public Presentation - Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
Energy Center hosts workshop to help bring research to market
The Nebraska Center for Energy Sciences Research, also known as the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Energy Center, collaborated with Nebraska Public Power District, NUtech Ventures and Innosphere Ventures and conducted an Energy Center Entrepreneurship Workshop. NU research faculty, postdocs and graduate students who have been involved with NCESR funded research...
A ‘hidden gem’ in the dining center
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
Chair Massages
U.S. National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is celebrated every year on the last Wednesday of September, falling on September 28 this year. It’s a special day to promote the importance of health awareness and fitness for all women. Show your body some love with a 5-minute chair...
University celebrates opening of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall
Making learning visible is the theme of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, the new home for the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and university stakeholders had their first look at the state-of-the art building during a ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 29.
funds $1.9M of next stage in genome-to-phenome collaboration
A transdisciplinary collaboration connecting genetic science to the study of crop and animal traits, or phenotypes, has received a new $1.9 million funding installment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is one of three universities taking lead roles in the multi-institutional Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative.
Homecoming Concert
UPC NEBRASKA IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE DUCKWRTH AS OUR HOMECOMING CONCERT ARTIST FOR 2022!. The concert will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. You’ll also get to enjoy our opener, Caleborate. UNL Students can redeem ONE free ticket (information below)....
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
Marriage & Family Therapy Open House
Are you interested in pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health? The University of Nebraska-Lincon’s Marriage and Family Therapy clinical training program will be hosting a virtual open house on September 29th from 6:00-7:30pm. Marriage and Family Therapy faculty and students will provide information about their clinical training program and answer questions about the application process.
Lincoln Garden Walk
Directions: Tickets are $5/car for NSA members; $10/car for non-members. More information and registration at the website. Come enjoy a beautiful fall evening among the plants, flowers, birds and bees! The gardens featured on the tour are all part of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box and My Garden Affiliate programs.
‘Dos Estaciones’ opens Sept. 30 at the Ross
The sobering, yet bracingly potent distillation of drama “Dos Estaciones,” opens at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center Sept. 30. “Dos Estaciones” follows fifty-year-old businesswoman María García (Teresa Sánchez), the owner of Dos Estaciones, a once-majestic tequila factory now struggling to stay afloat. The factory is the final hold-over from generations of Mexican-owned tequila plants in the highlands of Jalisco, the rest having folded to foreign corporations. Once one of the wealthiest people in town, María knows her current financial situation is untenable. When a persistent plague and an unexpected flood cause irreversible damage, she is forced to do everything she can to save her community’s primary economy and source of pride.
Turk found special opportunities in teaching, research at Nebraska
As a scientist, Judith Turk is unearthing the stories soil has to tell. As an instructor, she’s uncovering best practices for student learning. She’s fascinated and inspired by both. “Soil tells an ancient story of the geologic canvas that the soil transformed from, under the influence of climate...
Straatmann’s career spans from student worker to collections manager
Michael Straatmann has helped guide the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s libraries through the shifts and changes of technology and student needs for 30 years. “Over the years, we’ve seen so many changes,” said Straatmann, who is the associate director for collection management for University Libraries. “The thing I enjoy most is our continual efforts to make sure that we grow at the same pace that our information and our patron needs are growing. I’m a strong advocate for continual improvement and change and I think that something that I’m most proud of is being able to continually evolve and change.”
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
Nonprofit in Residence: Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT MATT TALBOT KITCHEN AND OUTREACH. A dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible.
Leach continues interviews for next Business and Finance leader
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s national search for its next vice chancellor for Business and Finance continues with a finalist interview on Oct. 3. The second candidate is R. Gavin Leach, vice president for finance and administration, and treasurer of the board of trustees at Northern Michigan University. Leach will be on campus Oct. 3.
