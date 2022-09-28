Read full article on original website
University celebrates opening of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall
Making learning visible is the theme of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, the new home for the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and university stakeholders had their first look at the state-of-the art building during a ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 29.
funds $1.9M of next stage in genome-to-phenome collaboration
A transdisciplinary collaboration connecting genetic science to the study of crop and animal traits, or phenotypes, has received a new $1.9 million funding installment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is one of three universities taking lead roles in the multi-institutional Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative.
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
Chancellor heralds affordability, progress, return of historic columns
Building upon a celebration of employees and their role in powering the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s successes, Chancellor Ronnie Green set an enrollment goal and announced the future home of a set of historic columns during his Sept. 28 State of Our University Address. Held at the Lied Center...
Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities returns Oct. 6-7
The Center for Digital Research in the Humanities will host the Nebraska Forum on Digital Humanities Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and the College of Law. The series are filled with rich discussions about legal history and digital scholarship featuring scholars from the University of...
Dean Candidate Public Presentation - Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
Energy Center hosts workshop to help bring research to market
The Nebraska Center for Energy Sciences Research, also known as the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Energy Center, collaborated with Nebraska Public Power District, NUtech Ventures and Innosphere Ventures and conducted an Energy Center Entrepreneurship Workshop. NU research faculty, postdocs and graduate students who have been involved with NCESR funded research...
Leach continues interviews for next Business and Finance leader
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s national search for its next vice chancellor for Business and Finance continues with a finalist interview on Oct. 3. The second candidate is R. Gavin Leach, vice president for finance and administration, and treasurer of the board of trustees at Northern Michigan University. Leach will be on campus Oct. 3.
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
Obituary | Lavon J. Sumption
Lavon J. Sumption, a former University of Nebraska researcher and former district director of the West-Central Research, Extension and Education Center, died Sept. 22 at age 93. Sumption was born in Groton, South Dakota, to Elna Niva and Erwin (Ole) Sumption. The family moved to northern Minnesota, where Lavon began...
From the Archives: Homecoming drive
The theme for the University of Nebraska’s homecoming celebration in 1942 was “Scrap Homecoming,” doubling up the purpose and supporting efforts related to World War II. Rather than building decorations, students held a scrap drive, hauling metal and rubber to their front lawns. Competitors were judged on the amount of items collected and the originality of their banner design.
Donjuan Mendoza helps others through mentorship
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Kaylee Donjuan Mendoza, an international business major with minors in Spanish and business analytics from Crete, Nebraska. Throughout college, Donjuan Mendoza has pushed herself and gotten involved in the communities around her. Now, through her passion for mentorship, she’s helping others do the same.
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall Ribbon Cutting
The College of Education and Human Sciences will celebrate the completion of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 29. The program, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. on the west side of the building located at 840 N. 14th St. Remarks will be shared by Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones, and other special guests. Following the program and ribbon-cutting, there will be an opportunity for guests to take photos and self-guided tours of the building.
Multicultural Social
Join the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color as they recognize distinguished alumni from the university’s nine colleges. A networking social will immediately follow the formal program. Registration is required. Alumni, faculty, staff, students and members of the Husker community are welcome to attend this...
Unify Challenge: College Bowl
UNL students are joining thousands of students across 40+ college campus to show the nation how small conversations can make a big difference in our country. The Unify Challenge College Bowl is a guided video conversation with a student from another university who’s different from you. Together, the two of you will talk through a survey about big goals for our country.
Faculty invited to Oct. 3 networking event
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are invited to a Networking and Information Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Wick Alumni Center. This event is a chance for colleagues to connect with one another and provide an opportunity to:. ask questions about fall NUFlex benefits enrollment. talk...
Faculty, staff and graduate students sought to serve on investigations team
To best serve students in a timely manner, Student Conduct and Community Standards at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is expanding its investigation team. Current faculty, staff and graduate students are encouraged to apply to be part of the investigation process. The team will assist the university by investigating alleged...
