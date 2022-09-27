Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Binance launches New Zealand-based offices following regulatory approval
Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and opened local offices in the country. In a Sept. 29 tweet, Binance said it was registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand, allowing residents to access services including spot trading, nonfungible tokens and staking. The move to the crypto-friendly Pacific nation followed regulators in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kazakhstan and Italy giving the green light for Binance to open an offshoot.
coingeek.com
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring
Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hacker’s target WhatsApp Work Group for frauds
As WFH culture has picked up, all because of the never ending COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are seen targeting WhatsApp Work Group in order to get details of users and impersonate the group admins to seek fund transfers by seeking alms through personal messages. Law enforcement agencies in America and in...
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Ghana to foster financial inclusion through CBDC project
Countries make progress in terms of developing and implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Ghana’s central bank aims to keep up and complete its research on CBDCs with the goal of financial inclusion, according to Kwame Oppong, the head of fintech and innovation at the Bank of Ghana. In...
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating to Category 1, allowing the country's carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Saturday.Wee said the move will bolster tourism and economic growth in Malaysia, which opened up from pandemic shutdowns in April.“With the return to Category 1, our airlines can now mount new flights to the U.S. and have code sharing with American carriers. There is no more barrier now,” said Wee, who was in Montreal for an ICAO assembly. “This is good news after the...
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto’s utility driving adoption in Sub-saharan Africa – Chainalysis
Sub-saharan Africa recorded $100.6 billion worth of crypto transactions on-chain between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a Chainalysis report. While it represented a growth of 16% year-over-year, it accounted for only 2% of global crypto transactions — the lowest in the world. However, the latest Chainalysis report...
thecoinrise.com
Delaware authorities suspend 23 entities linked with romance crypto scams
The Delaware Department of Justice’s Investor Protection Unit has suspended the operations of 23 organizations and people involved in “pig butchering” scams, which entail crypto romance frauds. The eastern American state of Delaware has recently become the target of crypto romance scammers. The Delaware Department of Justice’s...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Warner Music partners with OpenSea, Druckenmiller sees ‘big role’ for cryptocurrency as central bank trust evaporates
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
coinfomania.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Buys Stake in U.S. Chartered Bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in the U.S. federally chartered financial institution Summit National Bank, a subsidiary of Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), which was established in 1984 and regulated under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Nexo to Offer Crypto Services to U.S. Customers. The...
CoinDesk
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Worldline to buy 40% stake in Online Payment Platform
French payment firm Worldline has signed a deal to purchase a 40% stake in Netherlands-based payment service provider (PSP) Online Payment Platform (OPP). Established in 2011, OPP is jointly headed by its founder Richard Straver and CEO Maurice Jongmans. Both Straver and Jongmans will own the remaining 60% interest in...
tobaccoreporter.com
BAT Calls for Collaboration To Accelerate Harm Reduction
BAT’s chief growth officer, Kingsley Wheaton, called for greater collaboration between the industry, governments and intergovernmental organizations to accelerate tobacco harm reduction becoming the tobacco control policy of choice during the recent Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington D.C. While BAT is determined to reduce the health impact...
forkast.news
India’s ED freezes more crypto in E-Nuggets money laundering case
India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen additional cryptocurrencies worth around US$58,000 as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against mobile gaming application E-Nuggets and its former executive. Fast facts. The additional cryptocurrencies include WRX, the utility token of Indian exchange WazirX, and the USDT stablecoin, the Enforcement...
cryptoslate.com
Facebook, Instagram open NFT feature to all US-based users
NFT creators and collectors in the US can now connect their wallets to post the digital collectibles they own across Facebook and Instagram. Meta announced on Sept. 29 that the digital collectible feature is open to all US-based users. Other users in 100 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East can only access the feature via Instagram.
itsecuritywire.com
Text Request Achieves SOC 2 Compliance
Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, announced today its System and Organization Controls (SOC) Type 2 compliance certification, a designation established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to extend third-party validation of security procedures for organizations that manage sensitive data. SOC 2 certification is awarded to...
cryptoslate.com
Terraform deems South Korea’s Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’
Terraform Labs have described the South Korean prosecutor’s arrest warrant for its CEO Do Kwon as an overreach of their authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28. Citing a Terraform statement, WSJ wrote that a spokesman for the firm claimed that the failed Luna crypto asset was not...
CoinDesk
Japan to Toughen Remittance Rules to Fight Money Laundering Using Crypto: Report
The Japanese government is planning to introduce new rules for remittances directed at stopping criminals from using cryptocurrency exchanges to launder money, according to a Nikkei report. The rules will require exchanges to share customer information – including customers' names and addresses – when they transfer crypto between platforms....
