unl.edu
How to Give a Presentation
Learn to create and deliver presentations as impactful as the great orators’!. This event originated in Center for Academic Success and Transition.
unl.edu
Students, alumni to connect at Pride in the Workplace Oct. 5
Students, alumni and all who value inclusion can connect at Pride in the Workplace 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wick Alumni Center. The free event features informal networking and moderated discussions on how to enter and progress in the workforce authentically while finding employers who value and support LGBTQA+ employees.
unl.edu
Multicultural Social
Join the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of People of Color as they recognize distinguished alumni from the university’s nine colleges. A networking social will immediately follow the formal program. Registration is required. Alumni, faculty, staff, students and members of the Husker community are welcome to attend this...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Lighthouse
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE. An afterschool program that offers middle and high school aged-youth academic support, evening meals, and enrichment/recreational activities. Visit this booth to learn how...
unl.edu
Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall Ribbon Cutting
The College of Education and Human Sciences will celebrate the completion of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 29. The program, which is open to the university community and the public, begins at 10 a.m. on the west side of the building located at 840 N. 14th St. Remarks will be shared by Chancellor Ronnie Green, CEHS Dean Sherri Jones, and other special guests. Following the program and ribbon-cutting, there will be an opportunity for guests to take photos and self-guided tours of the building.
unl.edu
International Affairs & Public Policy Graduate School Fair (APSIA)
Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA). Thinking about Grad School?. Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.
unl.edu
Unify Challenge: College Bowl
UNL students are joining thousands of students across 40+ college campus to show the nation how small conversations can make a big difference in our country. The Unify Challenge College Bowl is a guided video conversation with a student from another university who’s different from you. Together, the two of you will talk through a survey about big goals for our country.
unl.edu
Employers at the Gaughan
Interested in making a difference abroad? Stop by the Peace Corps table at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center on Tuesday, September 27th, to talk to a local recruiter about opportunities to live, learn, and work with a community overseas. The Peace Corps Prep Coordinator for UNL will also be available to chat about this great undergrad opportunity.
unl.edu
Grand Challenges Brainstorming Ideas Workshop
This workshop will help scholars connect and brainstorm ideas as the university community prepares for the second cycle of the Grand Challenges Catalyst Competition. ORED has partnered with Knowinnovation to create a highly engaging, interactive event that will provide opportunities for networking and ideation around Nebraska’s seven Grand Challenge themes. This virtual event will provide the groundwork for additional online workshops later in the fall semester.
unl.edu
Faculty invited to Oct. 3 networking event
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty are invited to a Networking and Information Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Wick Alumni Center. This event is a chance for colleagues to connect with one another and provide an opportunity to:. ask questions about fall NUFlex benefits enrollment. talk...
unl.edu
Foster remains dedicated to, inspired by work with students
If you are a University of Nebraska–Lincoln student and in need of a good chat, Charlie Foster’s door is always open. Through a 20-year career, Foster has prided herself on being available to provide guidance, support, or just to simply listen one-on-one with students. “There’s nothing I love...
unl.edu
University celebrates opening of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall
Making learning visible is the theme of Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall, the new home for the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and university stakeholders had their first look at the state-of-the art building during a ribbon-cutting celebration Sept. 29.
unl.edu
Dean Candidate Public Presentation - Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
unl.edu
School of Natural Resources Seminar Series
Presented by Dana Fritz, Hixson-Lied Professor of Art, School of Art, Art History & Design | University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dana Fritz will share photographs from her new book and exhibition, Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape. Over five years she visited, photographed, and researched the forest and tree nursery as well as the history and ideas that drove what was once the world’s largest hand-planted forest. This fascinating and little-known story is especially relevant to our current challenges with climate chaos and biodiversity collapse.
unl.edu
For more than 35 years, Lory Erving has greeted students, served meals and helped make students feel at home. A native of Hazel, South Dakota, who moved to Lincoln in 1985 after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in music education from South Dakota State University, Erving says that students always bring light to her life.
unl.edu
Cain recounts many changes over decade in education space
It was an early career pivot that led Steven Cain to the Center for Transformative Teaching. As an undergraduate, Cain pursued broadcast journalism, but nearing graduation, he realized his interests and talents might be suited to something different. “I was still interested in working in technology and communication, and decided...
unl.edu
Leach continues interviews for next Business and Finance leader
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s national search for its next vice chancellor for Business and Finance continues with a finalist interview on Oct. 3. The second candidate is R. Gavin Leach, vice president for finance and administration, and treasurer of the board of trustees at Northern Michigan University. Leach will be on campus Oct. 3.
unl.edu
Students take roles behind the scenes for homecoming
Homecoming is a week of tradition and festivities, and faculty, staff and students work over the course of a year making sure the festive week is as a reminder that there really is no place like Nebraska. A series of events — from cornhole tournaments and concerts to the Cornstock...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LINCOLN. This organization exists to bring awareness to the importance of mentoring and change the lives of youths we...
unl.edu
Nonprofit in Residence: Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT MATT TALBOT KITCHEN AND OUTREACH. A dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible.
