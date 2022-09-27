TechCrunch has released information stating that the parent company of the Uniswap DEX, Uniswap Labs, is preparing for a new $100 million funding round to expand its offering. “Uniswap Labs is in early stages of putting together a new round…as the parent firm of the popular eponymous decentralized protocol gears up to broaden its offerings.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO