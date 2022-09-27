Read full article on original website
Uniswap Labs rumored to be raising $100M in funding at a $1B valuation
TechCrunch has released information stating that the parent company of the Uniswap DEX, Uniswap Labs, is preparing for a new $100 million funding round to expand its offering. “Uniswap Labs is in early stages of putting together a new round…as the parent firm of the popular eponymous decentralized protocol gears up to broaden its offerings.”
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Warner Music partners with OpenSea, Druckenmiller sees ‘big role’ for cryptocurrency as central bank trust evaporates
MicroStrategy seeks to hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Michael Saylor-led MicroStrategy is looking to expand its Bitcoin Lightning Dev team by hiring a new software engineer. MicroStrategy’s R&D team has been working to develop a suite of Lightning solutions, including Lightning wallet, enterprise servers, and enterprise authentication. According to the job posting, the software engineer will work...
Future rate hikes may be good for the crypto markets as major currencies are devalued against the dollar
Investor and founder Vinny Lingham wrote a series of tweets on Sept. 29 outlining a potential short-term future whereby Bitcoin will act as a store of value for those suffering a devaluation of their local currency. The British Pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar recently following the...
Bitcoin decouples from legacy markets amid macro turmoil
On September 29, Bitcoin Magazine Analyst Dylan LeClair noted Bitcoin had started to “decouple” from the S&P 500. His charts below show an upturn in the difference between the two as the S&P 500 continues sliding amid macro weakness showcased by the Bank of England’s (BoE) pivot to quantitative easing this week.
XT.COM lists Q2 in its main metaverse zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00...
Gate.io Launches October Mega Event with Zero Fees and $1M+ in Prizes
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Majuro, Marshall Islands, 30th September, 2022, Chainwire — October will be a big month on Gate.io following an ongoing mega event...
