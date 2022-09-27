U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. XRP lost 50% of what it gained in last 12 days, here's main reason why. XRP holders were truly surprised by the token’s 70% rally a few days ago as one could foresee it considering XRP’s anemic performance. However, the lack of traction on the market caused a large reversal. XRP dropped by more than 20%, which is around half of the growth it has shown in the last 30 days. Despite the spike in trading volume, traders and investors were not injecting a significant amount of funds into the assets. Therefore, XRP had no fundamental support beneath it moving up. The volume profile on XRP continues to decline due to traders' lack of confidence in the rally's sustainability, especially given the lack of positive news about Ripple's success in court.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO