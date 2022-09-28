ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

California answers call for help in Florida due to Hurricane Ian

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency personnel are being deployed to Florida to lend aid in the wake of Hurricane Ian. “California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is all too familiar with the impact of natural disasters and we stand ready to provide any needed aid and support to the communities impacted by this horrific storm.”
FLORIDA STATE
abc10.com

A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
FLORIDA STATE
abc10.com

Five things to know about Hurricane Ian

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, packing 150 mph winds and a central pressure of 940 millibars. There had been above-average uncertainty in the forecast leading up to landfall, with expected landfall shifting in the finals days from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy