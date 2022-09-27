ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Podcast: Initial observations on 2022-23 Rockets training camp

By Ben DuBose
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy of Houston Rockets

In Wednesday’s new episode of “The Lager Line” podcast, Brian Barefield and Ben DuBose explore key storylines for the Houston Rockets at the start of training camp for the 2022-23 season, which began Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

With insight based on new interviews and on-court activities, discussion topics include the personal growth and maturity of Kevin Porter Jr.; top rookie prospect Jabari Smith Jr. showing qualities as a vocal leader; reasons for relative optimism this year; and much more.

Head coach Stephen Silas referred to Day 1 of training camp as the best he’s seen of his 20-plus years in the NBA, and Brian explains the encouraging signs he’s witnessed early in camp.

Wednesday’s full episode can be listened to below. Each episode of the show is also available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790, as well as to all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

