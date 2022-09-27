A lot had to happen for the Columbia Capitals to beat the Eau Claire Shamrocks 20-13 Friday, September 23. An Eau Claire touchdown was waived off due to an offensive interference call. A punt bounced off the foot of an Eau Claire player, and the Capitals recovered it scoring 11 plays later. Then, down 13-6 with 8:14 left in the game, a muffed punt gave Columbia possession at midfield leading to a 56-yard touchdown drive. The ensuing kickoff bounced off a Shamrock upman and into the hands of the Capitals. On the drive that followed, Eau Claire was called for an illegal substitution during an unsuccessful fourth-and-19 play giving Columbia a much more manageable second chance at fourth-and-five. The Capitals converted. A few plays later, Eau Claire barely missed an interception setting up a fourth-and-17 play from the Shamrock 30-yard line. Columbia quarterback Jamel McDaniel calmly found Jakur Wilson in the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winner. The Capitals then stopped an Eau Claire pass in the end zone as time expired.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO