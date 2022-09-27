Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know
Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know. A mom told 12 News that JI Case High School was on lockdown. THIS IS WISN 12 NEWS WITH BREAKING NEWS IN THAT BREAKING NEWS COMING OUT OF RACINE COUNTY, THE RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT CONFIRMS A SHOOTING NEAR JEROME CASE HIGH SCHOOL. WE PUT THE LOCATION ON THE MAP FOR YOU ON THE SCREEN. THIS IS JUST OFF WASHINGTON AVENUE TO THE EAST OF MOUNT PLEASANT. OUR KENDALL KEYS JUST ARRIVED ON SCENE. KENDALL, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING? WELL, I’M STANDING HERE IN FRONT OF THE DELTA HOTEL WHERE MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE TOLD US THEY WERE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT ON THURSDAY. SO I’M GOING TO STEP OUT OF THE WAY SO YOU CAN. ERIN, THERE IS A RETIRED TRUCK RIGHT NOW, SO IT’S A LITTLE LOUDER. BUT MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DID CONFIRM THAT THEY’RE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT THERE. THE SCHOOL. THEY TOLD US THAT THERE WAS A SHOOTING IN THE COMMUNITY NEAR THE SCHOOL. SO THEY DID END UP RELEASING AT THEIR NORMAL TIME, WHICH WAS AT 245. SO WE’VE BEEN SEEING STUDENTS WALKING OUT OF THE BUILDING, GOING TO THEIR BUSSES, GOING TO THEIR VEHICLES AND LEAVING THE SCENE HERE. NOW, WE ARE STILL WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WHO THE SHOOTING WAS INVOLVED, HOW MANY VICTIMS THERE MAY BE. AND THAT’S WHAT WE’RE ON SCENE HERE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. AND COLONEL, YOU SAID YOU SAW STUDENTS COMING OUT OF BE ABLE TO TALK TO THEM OR ANY PARENTS ABOUT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED INSIDE THE SCHOOL AS POLICE WERE INVESTIGATING OUTSIDE. WE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO MAKE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS YET. WE ACTUALLY WENT INTO THE PARKING LOT TO TRY TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THEM. AND WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO STAY THERE. AND WHAT IS THE FEEL OF THE SCENE OUT THERE? PEOPLE SEEM WORRIED AT ALL. SCARED AT ALL. THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TO CROSS THE STREET HERE AND IT’S PRETTY MUCH JUST CONFUSION. THEY WERE ASKING US WHAT WAS GOING ON IS ACTUALLY A MAN WHO WAS STAYING IN THE HOTEL. HE WAS TRYING TO GET BACK TO HIS ROOM BUT WAS NOT ABLE TO BECAUSE OF THIS CRIME SCENE TAPE THAT WE’RE SEEING AROUND THE HOTEL PARKING LOT, IT LOOKS LIKE A PRETTY LARGE SCENE HERE. AND KENDALL, I’M JUST GOING THROUGH OUR EMAILS HERE AS WE’RE TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION IN SOME BROADCAST, IF I CAN. I KNOW WE DON’T HAVE THAT PULLED UP JUST YET, BUT TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION ON EXACTLY HOW THIS SHOOTING UNFOLDED. APPARENTLY, A MALE WAS SHOT OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL. HAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO TOUCH BASE WITH RACINE POLICE AT THIS POINT. RACINE POLICE? WE HAVE NOT MADE CONTACT WITH THEM YET. WHAT THEY DID SAY IS THAT THEY GAVE THE SCHOOL THE GO AHEAD TO RELEASE AT THE NORMAL TIME. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’RE ALSO GOING TO WORK TO SEE IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AS WELL. THANK YOU SO MUCH KENDALL. ALL RIGHT. WE WANT TO SEND THINGS OVER TO PATRICK PAOLANTONIO. I BELIEVE HE IS STANDING BY IN THE NEWSROOM. PATRICK, WHAT ARE YOU LEARNING? WELL, I CAN TELL YOU THAT I TALKED WITH A MOTHER OF A STUDENT WHO GOES TO THE HIGH SCHOOL THERE. SHE SAYS HER SON STARTED TEXTING HER EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON WITH WORD OF THAT SHOOTING. SHE TELLS ME HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM WHILE HE WAS TEXTING HER. AS WE TALKED ON THE PHONE, SHE ACTUALLY RECEIVED A CALL FROM THE SCHOOL. SHE SAID THE RECORDING LET PARENTS KNOW ABOUT THE LOCKDOWN AND THAT STUDENTS WILL BE RELEASED AT THE NORMAL TIME. SHE WAS TELLING ME THAT IT’S STILL VERY SCARY FOR HER. FOR HER AND FOR HER SON. HER SON WAS SCARED THAT HE HAD BEEN TEXTING HER SINCE ABOUT 130 IN THE AFTERNOON, SAYING THAT HE WAS SCARED AND HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. SHE DID TELL ME THAT THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WILL BE RELEASED. WE DO WANT TO HEAR FROM HER. THIS IS WHAT SHE TOLD ME ABOUT THAT MESSAGE THAT SHE RECEIVED. AND AGAIN, SHE GOT THAT PHONE CALL AS I WAS TALKING TO HER ON THE PHONE. THIS IS HER REACTION TO IT. WELL, IT’S STILL VERY SCARY. I MEAN, MY SON IS SCARED. HE’S, YOU KNOW, WAS TEXTING ME SINCE 130. AND JUST SEEING THAT, YOU KNOW, HE WAS SCARED. HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. AGAIN, THAT WAS JUST A SHORT TIME AGAIN THAT I TALKED WITH HER. SHE SAID THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL AGAIN PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WOULD BE RELEASED ON TIME. STILL A SCARY SITUATION FOR BOTH HER AND HER SON, DEREK. DEFINITELY A SCARY SITUATION THAT IS NOT THE KIND OF PHONE CALL OR TEXT THAT YOU WANT TO GET FROM YOUR CHILD, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE TIMES WE HAVE BEEN IN, GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED IN MAY AND DUVALL DE TEXAS. NOW, PATRICK. SHE DID NOT SAY THAT ANYTHING HAPPENED PHYSICALLY INSIDE THE SCHOOL, ONLY THAT STUDENTS WERE ON LOCKDOWN. RIGHT. STILL TRYING TO GET INFORMATION AS TO WHAT WAS GOING ON. IT SOUNDS LIKE THERE WERE SOME STORIES THAT WERE CIRCULATING AROUND SCHOOL. AGAIN, WE’RE STILL WAITING FOR OFFICIAL WORD AS TO WHAT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENING OUT THERE. BUT YEAH, AGAIN, SHE SAID HER SON WAS TEXTING HER AND HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM AS HE WAS TEXTING HER AS TO WHAT HE WAS HEARING WAS GOING ON IN THE SCHOOL. AGAIN, THOUGH, WE’RE WAITING FOR THAT UPDATE FROM POLICE TO GET A LITTLE MORE INFORMATION AS TO WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED OUT THERE IN THE COMMUNITY TODAY AND WE JUST WANT TO UPDATE PEOPLE AS WE ARE JOINING THEM. A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL IN THE COMMUNITY. THEY SAID. THEY ALSO SAID THEY DIDN’T KNOW HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE SHOT, HOW THOSE PEOPLE ARE DOING, IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY. BUT WE ARE HAVING A CREW ON SCENE THERE IN RACINE WORKING TO GET MORE INFORMATION FROM POLICE. BUT SO FAR IT SOUNDS LIKE CHILDREN AT THE SCHOOL, THEY ARE BEING RELEASED. SO THAT DID GIVE THE MOTHER THAT PATRICK TALKED TO A LITTLE BIT OF MAKING A SENSE OF HERE, A LITTLE MORE RELIEF THERE. AND WE UNDERSTAND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLEARED STUDENTS TO BE DISMISSED AT 245, WHICH IS THEIR NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME BECAUSE OF THIS SHOOTING NEAR THE SCHOOL. HERE IS WHERE IT IS ON THE MAP AS WE ARE SHOWING YOU THIS MAP. I’M WATCHING ANOTHER CAMERA HERE IN OUR STUDIO AS OUR KENDALL KEYS IS JUST REPOSITIONING HERSELF, HER AND HER PHOTOGRAPHER, BOB PALMER. WE’RE GOING TO CHECK IN WITH KENDALL. SHE’S JOINING US AGAIN. KENDALL, YOU HAVE AN UPDATE FOR. WELL, THE UPDATE IS WE’VE HAD TO MOVE A LITTLE BIT FURTHER AWAY FROM THE SCENE HERE. WE’VE BEEN TRYING TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THE STUDENTS LEAVING THE SCHOOL AND HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DO THAT YET. WE DID HEAR FROM THAT MOTHER WHO WAS WORRIED, BUT STILL IT LOOKS LIKE PEOPLE ARE LEAVING THE SCHOOL. WE’VE SEEN BUSSES GOING BACK AND FORTH, BUT THE SCENE HERE IS STILL TAPED OFF WITH YELLOW TAPE AROUND THE ENTIRE PARKING LOT OF THAT DELTA HOTEL. SO IT IS A PRETTY LARGE CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE SEEING HERE. AND IT’S THAT CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. WE’RE GOING TO LEARN ALSO IF THERE’S ANY CONNECTION TO THE SCHOOL OR IF THIS WAS A SEPARATE INCIDENT. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’LL HAVE THOSE UPDATES HERE FOR YOU ON WISN 12 NEWS AT FOUR. ALSO UNDER 12 NEWS APP. BUT AGAIN, A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL. THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED AT THEIR NORMAL TIME. WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN MORE DETAILS ABOUT WHO WAS SHOT AND HOW THEY’RE DOING. AS WE GET THAT INFORMATION, OF COURSE, WE’LL POST IT FOR YOU ON THE 12 NEWS MOBILE APP AND OUR WEBSITE WISN DOT COM. FOR NOW, WE’LL SEND YOU BACK TO PROGRAMING AND THE JEN.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes; 1 of longest-running bowling lanes in country
Back in 1927, a small underground bowling alley and recreation center was constructed on Milwaukee’s eastside, and this week it’s celebrating a big anniversary as one of Milwaukee’s original activity bars. Brian Kramp is at Landmark Lanes with a look at some recent renovations that have been made to this 95-year-old local landmark.
CBS 58
Flight for Life breaks ground of bigger, permanent facility in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis (CBS 58) -- You've worried about it before if you or a loved one lives far from a hospital: what happens if there's an emergency and you need help now?. Officials with Flight for Life broke ground on a facility at the Burlington airport on Wednesday, which they say will help them respond faster to rural communities when every second counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at The Braising Pan in West Bend; no injuries
WEST BEND, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 29 responded to the scene of a fire at The Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. According to officials, the fire was reported by "the cleaning person that was on scene to clean the restaurant. The caller evacuated the building.
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
kenosha.com
In the Loop: A festive fall in full swing in Kenosha
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
wlip.com
Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County. 28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha. Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
Giant Miller Brewing Company sign installed in downtown Milwaukee
A giant Miller Brewing Company sign has been installed ontop of a 22-story building near 6th and Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee.
wlip.com
Clearsky Set to Open Rehab Facility at Froedtert Kenosha South
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As traditional hospital operations wind down at the former Kenosha Memorial on Sheridan Road we have more information on the facilities’ future. Clearsky Health has announced that they will lease the top three floors of the Palmer Tower for a 39 bed rehab facility that will operate separately from Froedtert South’s operations in the building which will include a 24/7 Urgent Care facility.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
