More Meets Less: Celine Unveils its Women’s 2022 Winter Collection
More Meets Less: Celine Unveils its Women’s 2022 Winter Collection. French luxury maison Celine unveiled its Women’s 2022 Winter collection – a homage to the French It-girl aesthetic. The collection was previously showcased during a show dubbed “Dans Paris” which took place in two iconic Parisian venues:...
6 luxe bags to cop from the AW22 seasonal drops
If you’ve been keeping your finger on the fashion pulse, then you know that the upcoming months are set to host a wealth of gorgeous new bags to tote around. Whether you’re into edgy styles or wardrobe staples, there is bound to be a bag for you in this list. From unique takes on iconic classics to brand-new silhouettes, the fashion labels do not disappoint.
Beauty test drive: Chanel Prive at ION Orchard
Check into Chanel’s newest Prive boutique in ION Orchard for a skin-soothing facial away from the crowds. Just around the corner of ION Orchard’s first floor sits a little haven of peace. Decked in Chanel’s colours of black and white, it’s accented with the precious lamé shade, between gold and silver, that adorns the maison’s many skincare products and perfumes.
Arbiters of Style: Savina Chow on her love for beauty
Daring, fashion-forward and passionate for all things beautiful, Savina Chow is without a doubt one of the new faces of luxury. Crystal Lee goes behind the curtain to uncover the woman behind the perfectly curated digital feeds. It’s not immediately apparent on her stylish Instagram feed filled with sleek, designer...
How Jennifer Garner worked her way up to a 33-inch box jump, according to her trainer
How Jennifer Garner worked her way up to a 33-inch box jump, according to her trainer. If you’re looking for a dose of motivation this week, look no further than Jennifer Garner’s Instagram account. Over the weekend, Garner posted a video of her trying to land a 33-inch box jump — and succeeding.
Adorn yourselves with these 7 Korean jewellery brands beloved by Korean stars
Adorn yourselves with these 7 Korean jewellery brands beloved by Korean stars. In recent years, Korea has established itself as the global mecca for beauty and fashion trends. It is not an exaggeration to say that you cannot take a stroll for a minute in Korean cities without coming across unique beauty products and chic apparel. Korean jewellery brands, on the other hand, are a lesser-known aspect of the Korean fashion industry.
The Macallan M Copper reinforces the gold standard of the M Collection
The Macallan M Copper reinforces the gold standard of the M Collection. The Macallan shows its prowess in the art of whisky making through The Macallan M Collection, a range of limited-release single malt whiskies embodying the brand’s famed Six Pillars. The astounding collection builds on the foundation credited...
Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is Here – But Not For Long
Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is Here – But Not For Long. The devil works hard but fanatics of Net-a-Porter’s annual ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar – jam-packed with some truly incredible, full-sized beauty heroes – work much, much harder. As in: get it now, or lose it forever.
