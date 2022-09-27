Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Roger Maris Jr. blasts MLB, says Aaron Judge’s potential 62nd home run should be single-season record
Roger Maris Jr. believes MLB needs to change their record books if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs in a single season because he is doing so without performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB・
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run
Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL・
Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night
During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
What's Next for Jason Heyward — and Is Return to Cubs Possible?
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract.
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
CBS News
Jason Heyward says leaving Cubs and playing somewhere else will be tough
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Jason Heyward hasn't played since June because of a knee issue, and now, the Cubs recently announced they will be releasing him. Heyward will be released after this season, before the final year of his eight-year contract. Heyward is one of just three players left from the...
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
MLB・
Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch
Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season. The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: September 30
Pitcher Doc White completed one of the most amazing months in White Sox — and baseball — history, with a 4-0 win over the Yankees. Over the course of 18 days, White threw five consecutive shutouts (1-0 over Cleveland on September 12, 1-0 over St. Louis on September 16, 3-0 over Detroit on September 19, 4-0 over Philadelphia on September 24, and this game). He also pitched a shutout to start the month, 4-0 over Detroit on September 5.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
