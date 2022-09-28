ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either

The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Hope Breaks Down in Tears After Leaving the Forrester Mansion — and Liam Issues a Warning

At the cabin, Liam tells Brooke the pacing will only make her anxiety worse. She’s uncomfortable when Thomas is too much in the picture and doubts he can handle his feelings when it comes to Hope. Then there’s Steffy and Taylor coming for her and Ridge — it feels like they’re under attack. Liam grunts at his phone, having not heard from Hope yet, and wonders what’s going on at the Forresters. Brooke complains about another Forrester family soiree they’re not invited to.
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!

As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Share a Romantic Date Night Amid Breakup Rumors

It’s back to business as usual for Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. The couple was spotted sharing a romantic date night as they strolled out of the celebrity hotspot, Nobu, in Malibu, California on Monday night. The evening on the town comes amid speculation that the duo had split up after fans noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram. Wearing a stylish pink-tuxedo pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt, Turner-Smith accessorized her look with a double-layered silver necklace and shiny heels to match. She walked arm-in-arm with Jackson, who kept it casual with wide-leg khaki pants,...
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed

Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
