Holly Marie Granger was born October 22, 1990, and passed away September 22, 2022, at the age of 31. Holly loved outside spaces and dreaming of far away places. Her bubbly, heart-filled smile was infectious. Her spit-fire was often painfully accurate. She was generous, giving us blessings she was notable to enjoy. She faced bulls and bullies, yet powers and principalities are more than anyone can bear. As we have come to know, the Lord is gracious to sinners, for He is in the business of saving fleeing rebels, and delights in showing mercy. We are grateful for hearing of her new desires of a better way, for we know of our Lord’s promises. We pray that in His infinite wisdom, He has provided her a shelter free from suffering.

VIDOR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO