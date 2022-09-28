Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Tammy Soape Cromartie
Tammy Soape Cromartie, age 60, was called to her heavenly home on September 22, 2022 while being showered with love, surrounded by her family. Tammy was born in Orange, Texas on August 29th, 1962 to William “Willie Joe” Soape and Juanita “Tooter” Broussard. She grew up surrounded by a big loving cajun family, and it was here in her childhood town that she met the love of her life, Stan Cromartie.
kogt.com
Layne New OCEDC Director
The Orange County Economic Development Corporation has named Megan Romero Layne as its new Executive Director. A lifelong resident of Orange County, Megan is a Little Cypress Mauriceville graduate and has a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in Urban and Regional Planning. Megan worked as the Business Development Manager for the OCEDC under the leadership of former Executive Director, Jessica Hill. She also serves on several local boards and committees including the LCM Education Foundation Board, The City of Orange Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Board, is an Ambassador for the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Southeast Texas Alumni (2022) and is a member of Next Generation Orange County.
kogt.com
Holly Marie Granger
Holly Marie Granger was born October 22, 1990, and passed away September 22, 2022, at the age of 31. Holly loved outside spaces and dreaming of far away places. Her bubbly, heart-filled smile was infectious. Her spit-fire was often painfully accurate. She was generous, giving us blessings she was notable to enjoy. She faced bulls and bullies, yet powers and principalities are more than anyone can bear. As we have come to know, the Lord is gracious to sinners, for He is in the business of saving fleeing rebels, and delights in showing mercy. We are grateful for hearing of her new desires of a better way, for we know of our Lord’s promises. We pray that in His infinite wisdom, He has provided her a shelter free from suffering.
kogt.com
Roland Matt Wolfford
Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kogt.com
Nathan Louis Caswell
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be held at a later date, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 26, 1957, he was the son of Cecil and...
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Orange Leader
Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing
The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange. The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family. The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kogt.com
Ronald “Ronnie” Charles Langlois
Ronald “Ronnie” Charles Langlois, 82, of Winnie, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2022. He was born on June 2, 1940, in Long Beach, CA to Charles Hadley and Gladys Ogilvie Langlois. His father was a career Navy man, so they moved around a lot. The family finally settled in Port Arthur, TX where Ronnie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
kogt.com
Katherine Carey Crocker
Katherine Carey Crocker, a “Gold Star Mom”, passed from this life on September 24, 2022, to meet Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She was 93 years old. Funeral services are being held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., with service to follow at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Pastor Shane Weaver, pastor of Orange First Church of the Nazarene will officiate.
kogt.com
Louie R. Leone
Louie R. Leone, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on September 25, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Deacon Steve Obernuefemann. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Fire destroys home in Sulphur area
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
kogt.com
Dewey Ray Scott
Dewey Ray Scott, 81, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 30, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 22, 1941, he was the son of Dewey...
kogt.com
Thomas Wesley Chapman
Thomas Wesley Chapman, 91, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 2, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jay Thomas of MacArthur Heights Baptist Church. Burial will follow at King Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont getting boost to the economy with new development
BEAUMONT — Despite the nation's challenges with inflation this year, the economy is still growing in Beaumont. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports new businesses are opening in Southeast Texas.
Lake Charles American Press
Multiple LC College Prep teachers no-shows in classroom
Many students at Lake Charles College Prep experienced a disrupted day of learning on Tuesday after several teachers skipped work. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation President Gene Thibodeaux said the absent teachers utilized PTO to organize a protest against the recent administrative decision to move LCCP under the management of Charter Schools USA.
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
Comments / 0