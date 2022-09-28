Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
#1 East vs. #2 Sheridan preview
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Friday night Cheyenne East will travel to Sheridan for a massive showdown as the top two teams in 4A duke it out for the #1 ranking. Coach Chad Goff said having some key players back on the field will only improve their red-hot offense.
Wyoming Schools With the Most Football State Championships [LIST]
Wyoming High School football has reached the midpoint of the 2022 season. Teams begin the stretch run towards the playoffs, which means that chasing the dream of a state championship is ramping up. The state football championship games will be at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022.
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85
The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!
Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
capcity.news
South High School students and faculty safe after bomb threat earlier today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 put out a statement following a bomb threat at South High School today, Sept. 27. In an email from the district, the following was said about the threat:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew David Christensen, 31 –...
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne
Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say. According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home near the 1900 block of Garrett Street just southwest of the Converse Avenue/Pershing Boulevard/19th Street roundabout around 9:45 p.m.
Cheyenne Man Arrested After Leading Police On A High Speed Chase
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested for charges that included possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license after leading police on an early Saturday morning chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to a CPD spokesman. Capt. David Janes says the incident started when...
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!
A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
F.E. Warren Drill To Include Emergency Sirens, Loud Announcments
Cheyenne residents shouldn't panic if they hear sirens, loud, and loud, possibly dire-sounding announcements coming from F.E. Warren Air Force Base today and tomorrow [Sept. 28-29th]. It's a drill, according to a news release from the base. The release says it's all part of an on-base exercise to test the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
capcity.news
Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
