Cheyenne, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

#1 East vs. #2 Sheridan preview

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Friday night Cheyenne East will travel to Sheridan for a massive showdown as the top two teams in 4A duke it out for the #1 ranking. Coach Chad Goff said having some key players back on the field will only improve their red-hot offense.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
#Volleyball#Sports#Central 3 0#Lady Indians#Thunderbirds
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew David Christensen, 31 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne

Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say. According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home near the 1900 block of Garrett Street just southwest of the Converse Avenue/Pershing Boulevard/19th Street roundabout around 9:45 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
CHEYENNE, WY

