WLUC
Plans announced for new Forestville neighborhood
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 150-year-old U.P. company announced plans Wednesday for a new residential community named Forestville in the Marquette area. Longyear says Forestville will be a unique residential community that will bring higher-quality new homes to outdoor-active people who access Marquette and Michigan’s largest all-season trail network.
WLUC
MTU presents Robot101 events to celebrate over a century of robots
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) is celebrating all things robot with a series of public events and presentations called Robot101. The events aim to explore the past, present and future of robots and their influence, starting with the origin of the word itself. The word ‘robot’ first...
WLUC
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
BESSEMER, MI. (KBJR) -- For some people in communities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, snowmobiling can provide much-needed income to keep local businesses afloat. But a trail in Gogebic County may be closing, leaving two towns without snowmobile access and the revenue it brings this winter. Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly...
WLUC
Feeding America will distribute food in multiple Upper Peninsula locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in multiple locations on Wednesday. One location will be in Schoolcraft County at the Central Park ball field in Manistique located on 345 Elm Street. The distribution of items will begin at 10 a.m. The second location will be in Marquette County. That will be located at Grace Lutheran Church, 558 West M-35 in Gwinn. Distribution there will begin at 4:30 p.m.
WLUC
MACC mini-grant applications now open through CCCAC in Hancock
HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - Applications for the second round of mini-grants are now available through the Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC). The grants, funded by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC), cover art projects being made between Mar. 1 and Sept. 30, 2023. Applicants, including nonprofit organizations, municipalities,...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
FOX 21 Online
The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
WLUC
Isle Royale Seaplanes offers unique fall color viewing experience
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time residents and visitors to the Keweenaw Peninsula this fall can view the fall colors by air. Isle Royale Seaplanes has been transporting visitors from Hancock to Isle Royale since 2014. However, this year the company decided to expand its services and offer something new, fall color tours.
news8000.com
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer increases secondary road patrol funding by 50 percent
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill increasing road patrol funding by 50 percent. This kind of funding is more for rural road patrols; for example, M-35 and M-553 in Marquette County. When COVID-19 hit, there were fewer tickets being written which in turn decreased patrol funding....
wpr.org
Staffing concerns prompt northern Wisconsin counties to explore merging 911 dispatch centers
Two northern Wisconsin counties are exploring a possible merger of their 911 dispatch centers to improve staffing levels and services in the region. Ashland and Bayfield counties are splitting the cost of a roughly $50,000 feasibility study that will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners to examine equipment, staffing and governance of a potential joint dispatch center.
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission approves new budget
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission met Tuesday night to approve a new budget that will start on the new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1. The $20 million budget was approved unanimously. Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said $1.7 million will go toward road improvements and maintenance, and $900,000 toward equipment expenses however, he would like to see more money be put into those expenses.
wtmj.com
Man in Clintonville wanted for carjacking no longer hiding in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY – A man in Clintonville suspected of stealing a car is no longer hiding in the woods, according to a Facebook post on the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Office Tuesday. Seth Genereau is being accused of stealing an 81-year-old man’s black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a...
Tribal police share details about search for 18-year-old found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – Tribal police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have shared more details regarding the death of 18-year-old member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. According to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police Department, Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26.
UPMATTERS
State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search
L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
