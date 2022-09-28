ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Azocar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Nola in the 10th. E_Profar (4). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 8. 2B_Betts (36), Taylor (25). RBIs_Freeman (96). SB_Machado (9), Myers (2). CS_Machado (1). Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Gallo 4, T.Turner); San Diego 4 (Profar,...
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1). Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd. WP_Hjelle. Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May. T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .320; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .298; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .288; Hoerner, Chicago, .285; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 113; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
Padres and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles...
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

DP_Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison (2). HBP_Winder (Gonzàlez), Fulmer (Abreu). WP_Kelly. Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti. T_3:06. A_22,332 (38,544).
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

A-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. E_Bradley Jr. (2), Cimber (1). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Locastro (1), Cabrera (8). HR_Judge (61), off Mayza; Jansen (14), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson (60), Peraza (1), Gonzalez (16), Judge 2 (130), Bader (7), Jansen (38), Bichette (92), Guerrero Jr. (93). SF_Gonzalez, Guerrero Jr..
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

1906 — The Chicago Cubs won their 116th game of 152 played for a winning percentage (.763) since unmatched. The Cubs were 60-15 on the road for an .800 winning percentage. 1925 — Fans saw the unusual spectacle of two managers, both famous hitters, pitch against each other in the season finale. Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers threw one perfect inning and George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns worked two scoreless frames in Detroit’s 11-6 victory.
Arizona 5, Houston 2

E_Verlander (1). DP_Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker (7). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. Gallen762216. Ginkel100002. Moronta W,2-1110021. Melancon S,18-21100000. Houston. Verlander762118. Montero100002. Pressly100002. W.Smith L,0-22-323201. Abreu1-310000. HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander. Umpires_Home, Alan Porter;...
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

A-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Goldschmidt in the 7th. c-walked for Hiura in the 8th. E_Brosseau (8). LOB_St. Louis 11, Milwaukee 9. 2B_DeLuzio (1), Taylor (18), Hiura (6), Urías (14), Caratini (11). HR_Knizner (4), off Bush. RBIs_Knizner (25), Renfroe (70), Hiura (31), Yelich (54), Caratini 2 (33). SB_Burleson (1).
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). Assad pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook. T_2:55. A_23,425 (41,649).
Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Two outs when winning run scored. a-doubled for Grossman in the 8th. b-walked for Adams in the 10th. 1-ran for Contreras in the 10th. E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30), off Gray. RBIs_Olson (96), Voit 2 (19), Abrams (10). SB_Call (3). CS_Call (2). SF_Voit. S_Robles.
This Date in Baseball: George Brett records his 3,000th hit

1904 — Doc White of the Chicago White Sox pitched his fifth shutout in eighteen days, a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees. 1915 — The Boston Red Sox clinched the American League pennant when St. Louis beat Detroit 8-2, giving Boston a 2 1/2-game margin. 1916...
Angels promote former Phillies prospect

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
