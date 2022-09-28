ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA, OC gasoline gouge continues with largest price spike in 7 years

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Rfyx_0iD7cuI200

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since July 14, 2015, Tuesday, rising 11.9 cents to $5.959, its highest amount since July 18.

The average price has risen for 25 consecutive days, increasing 71.3 cents, including 4.1 cents Monday and 11 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 49.9 cents more than one week ago, 67.4 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.549 greater than one year ago.

The current streak of increases follows a run of 78 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.216. The average price is 50.3 cents less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The average price rose 15.1 cents on July 14, 2015.

The Orange County average price rose 10.6 cents to $5.937, its highest amount since July 14. It has risen 10 of the past 11 days, increasing 55.3 cents, including 2.3 cents Monday and 14 cents Sunday. It is 50.7 cents more than one week ago, 74.8 cents more than one month ago, and $1.575 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average gas price is 47.3 cents less than the record of $6.41 set on June 12.

“A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues has severely tightened fuel supply in California,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “West Coast fuel inventories are at the lowest level in about a decade according to Energy Information Administration.

“Until the refineries are fully operational again, supply is going to be tight and will cause pump to be volatile.”

There may be “some relief” in November when stations are again allowed to sell winter-blend gas which is cheaper to produce, Shupe told City News Service.

The national average gasoline price rose for the seventh consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342, increasing 2.2 cents to $3.747. It has risen 7.3 cents over the past seven days, including 1.1 cents Monday.

The national average price is 11 cents less than one month ago and 55.8 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.269 since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.

Comments / 1

Related
Jalopnik

Why California Gas Prices Are $2 Above the National Average

Gas prices across the United States have been on the decline for weeks. After a summer high, prices have dropped by as much as $3 in some places. Don’t count California in with these places, though: As the Orange County Register reports, gas prices in the Golden State are sitting around $2 more per gallon than the national average in most areas of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
retailleader.com

TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles

A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LADWP offers discount on water monitoring device

A new pilot program from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power offers a substantial discount on a water-monitoring device, officials announced Thursday. LADWP customers living in a single-family residence can purchase Flume, a device that tracks water usage, detects leaks and creates a water budget, for $49 through the program. The device typically sells for $199. After installing the device, customers are eligible for an additional $25 refundable deposit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments seeks community feedback on transit project

On Sept. 20, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, in partnership with Los Angeles Metro, hosted a public workshop on the latest progress of the San Gabriel Valley Transit Feasibility Study. The study is a effort to Identify feasible transit solutions running east of Los Angeles proper. This workshop included a presentation of three short- and long-term transit options designed to enhance travel for communities and the lives of residents, commuters and visitors. Participants provided feedback and asked questions on the options for further consideration.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Gasoline#The Orange County
HeySoCal

LA residents can apply for speed humps once again

Los Angeles residents can once again apply to have speed humps installed in their neighborhoods, officials announced Wednesday. The Neighborhood Speed Hump Program, which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic to direct resources to emergency response and recovery efforts, will resume taking applications Oct. 6. “Nothing is more important than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops

The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Caravan pressures Gavin Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTLA

$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
ANAHEIM, CA
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Blood donation center seeks donations for Florida hurricane victims

An Inland Empire nonprofit is seeking blood donations to send to Hurricane-ravaged Florida, where shortages are acute due to flooding and other impacts. “On average, blood collection organizations nationwide had only 1-2 days’ worth supply of blood supply heading into the storm,” according to LifeStream Blood Bank. “Anticipated disruptions in blood collections — as well as transportation challenges — in Florida and the Southeast throughout the next several days are likely to exacerbate already low inventories, particularly in the affected areas.”
FLORIDA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy