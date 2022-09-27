Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Responsible for Blade Director's Sudden Exit
Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is undoubtedly one of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated projects. After being greenlit at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project's development rolled slowly, up until the studio finally found its director in Bassam Tariq back in 2021. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the production will finally commence in October, making Blade's MCU return officially true.
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Who is Namor – the powers, enemies, and comic book history of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain
Namor is finally coming to the MCU, after more than 80 years in Marvel Comics
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
The Leader - the comics history of the formative She-Hulk villain and long-lost MCU bad guy
She-Hulk has a formative Marvel comic book history with the supervillain known as the Leader. Could the long-lost MCU villain return?
'Deadpool 3': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Merc with a Mouth's MCU Debut
Are the Previous Deadpool and X-Men Films Available to Stream?. Deadpool, AKA Wade Wilson, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, first made his debut in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Pretty much the only thing people liked from that was Ryan Reynolds was a perfect fit for the character, but they just wanted to see him don that glorious red suit and enact some of that fourth-wall-breaking humor that he's so well-known for in the comics. Seven years later, we finally got that with the first Deadpool film in 2016, followed by Deadpool 2 two years later in 2018. Both films are among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, only being beaten by Joker (2019). With that R rating, you can imagine that the Deadpool films brought with them a foul-mouthed, raunchy sense of humor, which was totally okay for a self-aware superhero satire.
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken Another Big Step Forward After Signing On New Director Matt Shakman
The days of the Fantastic Four no longer being available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are long gone. In July 2019, several months after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed, it was announced that an MCU-set Fantastic Four movie was in development, and at D23 earlier this month, it was confirmed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman has taken over as the project’s writer. Now Fantastic Four has taken another big step forward by scoring its writers.
Marvel boss addresses Scarlet Witch's MCU future following Doctor Strange 2
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has addressed the future of the Scarlet Witch following her fate at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of Doctor Strange 2, the Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff appeared to be crushed to death after bringing down Wundagore Mountain.
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds May Have Already Revealed Sequel's Plot With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Hugh Jackman is officially on his way to Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to reprise his fan-favorite role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The film has been in various stages of development since Disney first purchased 20th Century Fox, and it hasn't been until recent that things started really cooking behind the scenes. Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds and Jackman shared a video announcing both the release date of the threequel, and the return of the latter. But if you look at the Twitter feed of Reynolds, that might not be the only thing he revealed. In fact, a year-old tweet could point towards the potential plot of the highly anticipated picture.
The best Marvel '80s characters left to adapt to the MCU
The decade of the X-Men still saw the creation of some old-school Marvel superheroes who'd make great additions to the MCU
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
'Werewolf By Night' Is Coming! Cast, Trailer, How to Watch Marvel Studios' Spooky Special and More
Just in time for Halloween, Marvel Studios is releasing Werewolf by Night on Disney+. The TV special, premiering on Oct. 7, is the first of its kind for the studio. It's also Marvel's first attempt to bring some of its horror-themed characters to the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Disney's umbrella.
Deadpool 3 Will Bring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Into the MCU
Out of nowhere this evening, Ryan Reynolds teased that a new Deadpool film, coming in 2024, will bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—alongside his own beloved take on the merc with a mouth, of course. In the teaser, Reynolds formally confirms that Deadpool 3 will...
Marvel's Blade movie sounds like it's in serious trouble
Marvel Studios' Blade movie is in serious trouble, with multiple reports suggesting development has stalled two months before filming begins. The Marvel Phase 5 project, which is currently slated to release in theaters in November 2023, was set to enter full production shortly. However, Blade is in danger of missing its launch date altogether after director Bassam Tariq left the superhero flick just two months before shooting was due to start, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
