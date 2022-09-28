Read full article on original website
NME
Roxy Music on reuniting, Brian Eno and those Glastonbury 2023 rumours
Roxy Music legend Phil Manzanera has spoken to NME about the band’s ongoing reunion tour, as well as the chances of new music and the rumours of them appearing at Glastonbury next year. The art-pop legends are currently midway through a US sting on their third reunion tour –...
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!
Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
NFL・
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
FodorsTravel
The Original Hellfire Club: Where British Elites Practiced Pagan Rites and Bacchanalian Orgies
Long before the Hellfire Club became associated with the new season of “Stranger Things,” it was an 18th-century gathering of hedonistic British aristocracy. “Welcome to the River Styx!” beamed Willow Randall, tour guide at the Hellfire Caves in the south-eastern English county of Buckinghamshire. “We’re about to pass off into hell.”
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Ringo Starr Lied About His Job to Meet Girls and Got Fired For Drunkenly Telling Off His Boss
Ringo Starr lied about one of his first jobs so he could meet girls, but he got fired for showing up drunk and telling off his boss.
msn.com
Celebrities whose ancestors made history
Slide 1 of 29: It's a bit of a shock to learn that some of the biggest stars of our era are far less famous than their relatives! Thanks to modern science and TV series like 'Who Do You Think You Are?', many celebrities have been able to trace their lineage back to some very interesting ancestors.In these cases, it seems like greatness does indeed run in the family. Click through to see which celebrities have exceptional ancestors.You may also like: High-fiber foods that help you lose weight.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Atlas Obscura
The Ancient Books of Wales
There are over 6 million books to be found within the walls of the National Library of Wales, located in the city of Aberystwyth. Within the library’s vast collection, three well-leafed tomes stand out from the rest: the Black Book of Carmarthen, the Book of Taliesin, and the Book of Aneirin are three of what historian William Forbes Skene deemed “the four ancient books of Wales.” Written in Middle Welsh, these are some of the oldest and most important literary works to come out of Wales.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Eight Hundred
When Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho declared, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”, he proved it by sweeping awards at the Academy ceremony. However, even after his remarkable achievement, foreign films are still underrated. The Eight Hundred is no exception. Director Guan Hu planned and prepared this movie for years, resulting in an intimate, brutal war spectacle with exquisite photography and a gripping score. Granted that history recorded the beginning of WWII in 1939, it began in 1937 with the Japanese invasion of China. Guan’s story begins with the Chinese army abandoning a ruined Shanghai, except for one warehouse that is defended by a regiment of about 800 troops. The warehouse was a bank vault. Therefore, it had extra-thick walls. It stands across a narrow river that separates foreign concessions from the battlefield, and crowds hang along the riverside street to watch the ongoing battle as some view from the privilege of their balconies since the Japanese can’t attack the foreign concession due to the diplomatic predicament such actions would cause.
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
The Beatles’ Hit 1 Club Owner Called ‘Organ Grinder Music’
Paul McCartney had someone call one of The Beatles’ signature hit songs “organ grinder music” when he played it for him.
IGN
The Munsters Review
The Munsters is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Matt Donato. The Munsters has more personality in Herman’s detached right hand than other horror films find in 90 minutes — but at almost two hours, there’s a question as to how long Rob Zombie can sustain ‘60s sitcom schtick. All praise to the performers here, risen from graves without any sluggishness or rigor mortis. What’s unfortunate are the pencil-drawn interludes, hapless — intentional or not — post-production effects, and overall execution blemishes. Zombie’s crossed an entry off his bucket list, with sacrifices made it seems. The Munsters features all the attributes of titles that end up on some critics’ “worst of year” lists, which can’t be refuted — just like how in reverse, those who enjoy this tit-for-tat Munsters revamp can’t be told wrong. I’m oddly in the middle, somehow, smitten by Herman and Lily’s courtship. I embraced the camp, chuckled appropriately, and felt like I was watching an old-school The Munsters episode for better and worse. That must count for something?
‘There was a bucket where you could squeeze sweat out of your clothes’: OZ, the club that changed Japanese rock
Minoru Tezuka remembers the start of the 1970s in Japan as a time when the youth appeared lost. “The student protest movement had died down, and young people were depressed, seeking out new ideas,” he says. They needed room to express themselves, and Tezuka played a central role...
The Ringer
A Lion Unleashed: The Enduring Legacy of Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy”
On Tuesday, author Steven Hyden will release his new book, Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation, from Hachette Books. Below is an excerpt of the chapter on the song “Jeremy.” To purchase a copy of Long Road, click here. Before we examine “Jeremy”—unquestionably one...
