When Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho declared, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”, he proved it by sweeping awards at the Academy ceremony. However, even after his remarkable achievement, foreign films are still underrated. The Eight Hundred is no exception. Director Guan Hu planned and prepared this movie for years, resulting in an intimate, brutal war spectacle with exquisite photography and a gripping score. Granted that history recorded the beginning of WWII in 1939, it began in 1937 with the Japanese invasion of China. Guan’s story begins with the Chinese army abandoning a ruined Shanghai, except for one warehouse that is defended by a regiment of about 800 troops. The warehouse was a bank vault. Therefore, it had extra-thick walls. It stands across a narrow river that separates foreign concessions from the battlefield, and crowds hang along the riverside street to watch the ongoing battle as some view from the privilege of their balconies since the Japanese can’t attack the foreign concession due to the diplomatic predicament such actions would cause.

