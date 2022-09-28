Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Comes Out of Rehab Outing Well
Tony Gonsolin, out of the Dodgers rotation the past month with a forearm strain, made his first and only rehab start last night and could rejoin L.A. soon.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Sean Manaea: To the Los Angeles Dodgers he’s a pitching pinata
Has any team ever abused a pitcher as badly as the Los Angeles Dodgers have abused Sean Manaea?. Statistically, this has been far and away the worst season of Manaea’s seven-year major league career. His 5.23 ERA is three-quarters of a point higher than his previous worst and a point and a half higher than his career average through 2021.
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Porterville Recorder
Baltimore-Boston Runs
Red sox first. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers doubles to deep center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rafael Devers scores. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop. Alex Verdugo out at second. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
Porterville Recorder
Texas-Seattle Runs
Rangers first. Marcus Semien flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Adolis Garcia lines out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Josh Jung singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs
Marlins fourth. Charles Leblanc doubles to left field. Brian Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Taijuan Walker to Pete Alonso. Nick Fortes grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Bryan De La Cruz homers to center field. Charles Leblanc scores. JJ Bleday strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Phillies third. Bryson Stott strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber hit by pitch. Rhys Hoskins singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Bryce Harper out on a sacrifice fly to shallow left field to Ian Happ. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers third. Victor Caratini lines out to center field to Ben DeLuzio. Tyrone Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to left center field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Tyrone Taylor scores. Mike Brosseau flies out to deep center field to Ben DeLuzio.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs
Rays second. Harold Ramirez pops out to Josh Naylor. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep right field. Isaac Paredes flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Christian Bethancourt singles to shallow center field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Taylor Walls walks. Christian Bethancourt to second. Jose Siri reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Christian Bethancourt out at third.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona-Houston Runs
Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho doubles to deep right center field. Pavin Smith singles to shallow infield. Daulton Varsho to third. Pavin Smith to second. Daulton Varsho scores. Jake McCarthy singles to shallow infield. Pavin Smith to third. Christian Walker out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Pavin Smith scores. Ketel Marte flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta-Washington Runs
Nationals first. Lane Thomas walks. CJ Abrams singles to shortstop. Lane Thomas to second. Joey Meneses flies out to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Lane Thomas to third. Luke Voit out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Michael Harris II. Lane Thomas scores. Luis Garcia walks. CJ Abrams to second. Ildemaro Vargas pops out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Giants first. Joc Pederson singles to right field. J.D. Davis singles to right center field. Joc Pederson to third. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field, advances to 3rd. J.D. Davis scores. Joc Pederson scores. Throwing error by Yonathan Daza. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Sean Bouchard. Mike Yastrzemski scores. David Villar strikes out swinging. Jason Vosler flies out to shallow left field to Sean Bouchard.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Dodgers tenth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Max Muncy flies out to shallow infield to Juan Soto. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
Porterville Recorder
Padres and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs
Twins first. Jose Miranda called out on strikes. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Carlos Correa to second. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Luis Arraez to second. Carlos Correa to third. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Luis Arraez scores. Carlos Correa scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux sitting Thursday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Chris Taylor versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. In 447 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .284 batting average with a...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated OF Magneuris Sierra and INF Mike Ford for assignment. Reinstated...
numberfire.com
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
