Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames Patrick
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Anaheim111—3 First Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Strome, Terry), 17:25. Second Period_2, Arizona, Guenther 1 (Fischer, McCartney), 10:18. 3, Anaheim, Strome 1 (Zellweger, Vatrano), 19:06. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1 (McLaughlin, Fowler), 9:00. Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-6-8_23. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1). Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd. WP_Hjelle. Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May. T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
E_Profar (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 8. 2B_Betts (36), Taylor (25). SB_Machado (9), Myers (2). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber. T_3:44. A_32,523 (40,209).
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Second Period_1, Calgary, Sutter 1 (Backlund, Stone), 6:56. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Solovyov, Sutter), 16:36. Third Period_3, Calgary, Weegar 1 (Kadri, Solovyov), 16:23. 4, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Toffoli, Hanifin), 19:57 (en). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-4-9_21. Calgary 13-8-13_34. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Pickard 0-1-0 (17...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
Rangers lineup for tonight confirmed; Sammy Blais on the top line
Per Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers lineup for tonight has been released, and Sammy Blais will be on the top line. This comes 2 hours after we released Season 3’s debut of Live From the Blue Seats, where we discussed Blais and where he fit this year. Starting this year off like last, we are already outdated. Given how well last season went, let’s take that as a good sign.
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 7, Colorado 1
Vegas241—7 First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Whitecloud, Cormier), 0:53. 2, Vegas, Quinney 1, 10:26. Penalties_Meyers, COL (Hooking), 2:42. Second Period_3, Vegas, Amadio 1 (Karlsson, Whitecloud), 2:05. 4, Vegas, Cotter 1 (Pachal, Whitecloud), 9:06. 5, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Cotter), 13:30. 6, Vegas, Korczak 1 (Kolesar, Quinney), 19:07. Penalties_Maltsev, COL (Holding Stick), 0:43; Cotter, LV (Interference), 0:57; Kolesar, LV (Hooking), 16:06.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Physical Contest in Anaheim
Dylan Guenther notches his first goal of the preseason; Arizona plays next on Oct. 4. Wednesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks may have just been a preseason game, but it had all the makings of a heavyweight bout. Dylan Guenther notched his first goal of the preseason,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Moniak in the 6th. b-singled for Vogt in the 7th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 7th. d-struck out for Machín in the 7th. e-grounded out for Capel in the 8th. E_Duffy (6). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Díaz (2). HR_Trout (38), off Martinez;...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. E_Dozier (5). LOB_Kansas City 13, Detroit 6. 2B_Greene (16). HR_Melendez (18), off Vest; Cabrera (5), off Lynch. RBIs_Melendez (60), Cabrera 2 (41). CS_Isbel 2 (5). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Pasquantino, Waters 2, Isbel, Melendez 2, Dozier); Detroit 1 (Torkelson)....
MLB・
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
Porterville Recorder
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maton in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Chicago 11. 2B_Contreras (23), Wisdom 2 (27), Bote (6). 3B_Suzuki (2). RBIs_Wisdom (66), Happ (71). CS_Segura (6). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Vierling, Marsh); Chicago 6 (Reyes, Hoerner 3, Contreras 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 14.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
A-walked for Contreras in the 6th. 1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). RBIs_Grandal (27), Harrison (25), Abreu (74), Vaughn (74), Cave (18), Wallner 3 (9), Celestino (21), Miranda (66), Arraez (49). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison. Runners...
Guardians rally, beat Rays 2-1 to deny Tampa playoff clinch
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1 on Thursday night. The Central champion Guardians took two of three in a tight series — and maybe a playoff preview. Two games went to extra innings and all three were decided by one run. After Baltimore lost in Boston earlier, the Rays took the field needing a win to make the postseason for the fourth year in a row. But they couldn’t hold off a Cleveland team that has fought back all season. Tampa Bay had a chance in the ninth inning, loading the bases on three walks by Trevor Stephan. But Ji-Man Choi struck out and Isaac Paredes flied out short right as Stephan earned his third save.
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Comments / 0