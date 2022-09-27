ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Perdue
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta crowns middle school softball champions

Coweta County Middle School softball, which is operated by the Sharpsburg Regional Softball Association recreation program, crowned their regular season and tournament champions last week. The league is open to all middle school players in Coweta County, including home school, charter and private schools. In the regular season, first place...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy