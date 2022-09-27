Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Week 7 high school football scoreboard
The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.
ocsportszone.com
Girls high school flag football could be added as a CIF sport for the fall 2023 season
A proposal to add girls flag football as a CIF varsity sport will be voted upon later this week by the CIF Southern Section Council, Commissioner Rob Wigod said Tuesday in a report covering a number of subjects from the first quarter of the school year. If the proposal passes,...
School districts go virtual, reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — School districts across metro Atlanta are taking precautions to keep their students safe ahead of Hurricane Ian’s potential impacts in the area. Clayton County Schools have decided to observe a virtual learning day on Friday. Staff and students will work and learn remotely. A long list...
Miller rolls past Victoria East 66-21 in Game Night South Texas
The Miller Bucs (5-0, 2-0) defeated the Victoria East Titans (1-4, 1-1) 66-21 in a 5A-DI District 14 matchup.
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to Ian
All of the high schools in Clay County set to have football games this Friday will have those games postponed to various dates next week due to Tropical Storm Ian. The Clay High Blue Devils are on a bye this week. Therefore, they are the only school that didn’t need to adjust their schedule amid Tropical Storm Ian.
Final Scores: Get Athens-area high school football results and analysis here
Welcome to Week 7 of the high school football season and a change to our norms. Friday night football will be Thursday night this week in the Athens area, as Hurricane Ian churns across south Georgia and rears its bands of rain and wind toward us. ...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta crowns middle school softball champions
Coweta County Middle School softball, which is operated by the Sharpsburg Regional Softball Association recreation program, crowned their regular season and tournament champions last week. The league is open to all middle school players in Coweta County, including home school, charter and private schools. In the regular season, first place...
athleticbusiness.com
Facility Friday: Wichita State Stadium Upgrade, HS and Middle School Athletic Complexes
Changes are coming to the north side of Wichita State University’s campus after the Kansas Board of Regents approved a $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. With the board of regent’s approval, WSU will move forward with designing, planning and fundraising before the project begins. Wichita State...
