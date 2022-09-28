Ray B Wilhelm, 91, of North Logan passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 8, 1930 in North Logan, Utah. He was the son of Edmund Louis Wilhelm and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, and the eldest of six children. He married Marilyn South Wilhelm on August 3, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple. He is survived by his children, Gloria (Larry) Hall, Morgan; Rod (LuAnn) Wilhelm, North Logan; Monte (Janet) Wilhelm, Wellsville. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Laurn (Eloise); his only sister, Carol (Lynn) Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Dennis, Louis, and Gene. Ray was born and raised on a farm, and continued to farm throughout his life. He had particular interest in horses and beef cattle. He rodeoed for many years participating mainly in calf roping and team roping. He worked several jobs to support the farm habit. During his early adult life, he worked as a machinist and welder at USU Research Foundation. Following this, he started his own excavation business in which he worked extensively on many, many homes and businesses in Cache Valley and surrounding area. Later on, Ray drove school bus for Cache County, and particularly enjoyed transporting special needs students to and from school. A brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the North Logan Memorial Park Cemetery at 2075 East 2500 North in North Logan. It was Ray's request that no viewing or formal funeral be held. Please no flowers, also at Ray's request. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Primary Children's Hospital. We wish to thank the loving staff at Gables and the Aegis Hospice staff who cared for our father. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .

