Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves sweep region titles, capture third straight championship
NORTH LOGAN — It was a clean sweep for the Wolves at the Region 11 girls tennis championships. The defending region and 4A state champs didn’t falter Thursday as the two-day region championships concluded. There were a few tense moments, but Green Canyon pulled through in tight matches at second and third singles.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls cross country: Preston dominates at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided. Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Bobcats rally, edge Grizzlies in shootout
Things were looking pretty bleak for the Bobcats with about 22 or so minutes remaining in the second half, but a sublime shot from distance by Maysen McKay gave the visitors a huge momentum boost. McKay buried a free kick from about 35 yards out and the Bobcats struck again...
Herald-Journal
Preston, West Side volleyball
West Side was on the road Sep. 21 and picked up a conference win against Bear Lake 25-12, 25-14, 25-10. they are currently seeded second in the district behind Malad. They host Aberdeen tonight, Sep. 28, at 7 p.m. and travel to Soda Springs on Thursday, Sep. 29 also at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, Sep. 30- Oct. 1, the Lady Pirates will be at the Malad Tournament.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face huge challenge on road vs. No. 19 BYU
Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory. That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
Herald-Journal
Preston boys earn two wins, one draw
Of their three soccer games last week the Preston boys won two and tied one. They had a second chance against Pocatello on Sep. 27 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time) and traveled to Century for a final conference game on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 is Senior Night against Twin Falls at 11 a.m. and the final game of the regular season.
Herald-Journal
PHS girls soccer competitive in three losses
The PHS girls soccer team recorded three losses last week but really played some good soccer. This week they got another chance at Pocatello on Sep. 27 (score unavailable at press time) for senior night and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. to finish out their conference games. The final regular season game will be at 11 a.m. in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies begin preparation for 2022-23 season
Optimism and enthusiasm is high as it should as preparation for a new basketball season gets underway. The Aggie women began practicing as a team on Monday and the men followed on Tuesday. Utah State men’s head coach Ryan Odom was pleased with what he saw, but that is to be expected on the first day. There would be big trouble if that was not the case.
Herald-Journal
PHS, West Side compete at big XC meet in Boise
Preston competed in the Bob Firman Invitational on Sep. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. Teams from nine different states, over 147 High Schools, 59 middle schools and over 4,300 runners competed in the event. Preston will run today, Sep. 28, at the American West Heritage Center in the annual Cache Box Invitational.
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
Herald-Journal
USU soccer: Good opening week of MW action for Aggies
It was an ideal opening week of Mountain West Conference action for Utah State’s soccer program. USU outshot Nevada 21-4 on its way to a 1-0 victory over the Wolf Pack on Thursday in Reno, Nevada, and then followed that up with a 2-1 triumph over visiting UNLV on Sunday at Bell Field.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
kslnewsradio.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Davis and Weber counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Davis and Weber counties until 9 p.m. The NWS says areas impacted by the storm are Bountiful, Layton and Ogden. Severe thunderstorm warning. Wind gusts as strong as...
Herald-Journal
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt
Vivian W. (Call) Schvaneveldt 3/13/1931 - 9/27/2022 Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
Herald-Journal
Wilhelm, Ray B.
Ray B Wilhelm, 91, of North Logan passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born December 8, 1930 in North Logan, Utah. He was the son of Edmund Louis Wilhelm and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, and the eldest of six children. He married Marilyn South Wilhelm on August 3, 1949 in the Logan LDS Temple. He is survived by his children, Gloria (Larry) Hall, Morgan; Rod (LuAnn) Wilhelm, North Logan; Monte (Janet) Wilhelm, Wellsville. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Laurn (Eloise); his only sister, Carol (Lynn) Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Dennis, Louis, and Gene. Ray was born and raised on a farm, and continued to farm throughout his life. He had particular interest in horses and beef cattle. He rodeoed for many years participating mainly in calf roping and team roping. He worked several jobs to support the farm habit. During his early adult life, he worked as a machinist and welder at USU Research Foundation. Following this, he started his own excavation business in which he worked extensively on many, many homes and businesses in Cache Valley and surrounding area. Later on, Ray drove school bus for Cache County, and particularly enjoyed transporting special needs students to and from school. A brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the North Logan Memorial Park Cemetery at 2075 East 2500 North in North Logan. It was Ray's request that no viewing or formal funeral be held. Please no flowers, also at Ray's request. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Primary Children's Hospital. We wish to thank the loving staff at Gables and the Aegis Hospice staff who cared for our father. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
upr.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
kvnutalk
Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
Herald-Journal
Thomas, Larren Quell
Larren Quell Thomas, 77, passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on Sept. 23, 2022. At the close of WW II, he was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 16, 1945, to Maye Howell and Quentin Hendricks Thomas. Larren graduated from Logan High School and spent two years in college. On February 12, 1966, Larren and Beverly Kofoed married and had five children. They later divorced after 32 years together. He worked at Moore Business Forms until he retired after 35 years. During retirement, Larren very much enjoyed being a Cruise Ship Dance Host for multiple cruise lines. He spent many years traveling the world sharing his love of music, dancing and his open personality. When he returned home from traveling the globe, he found a very important companion- a Red Healer puppy he named, Kazangl. When he brought Kazangl home thirteen years ago, she rarely left his side until the day of her passing in August of 2022. Larren is survived by his children, Chezlyn (Shelly) Thomas, Lanell (Jamie) Thomas, Cheryce Thomas (Carlos Perez), Lazett Nye, Dechalene (David) Kirkman; by 15 grandchildren, Megan, Marc, Taylor, Tristin, Kyle, Casey, Trip, Ethan, Coral, Layla, Brendan, Shayla, Kyndra, Zoie and William. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; by a brother, F Brent (Sherry) Thomas; by a niece, Kimberley (Dean) Henwood and by their sons, Hayden and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maye and Quentin, and by his beloved Kazangl. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Fifth Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
