Men's Soccer Drops Big West Opener at UCI
IRVINE, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer dropped its Big West opener at UC Irvine Wednesday night by a final score of 3-2. The Titans are now 5-4-2 on the year and 0-1 in the Big West. Reziq Banihani gave the Titans the lead in the 24th minute....
Titans Defeat Long Beach State in Conference Home Opener
FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State women's volleyball defeated Long Beach State in four sets Tuesday night at Titan Gym in its Big West Conference home opener. Julia Crawford led the Titan offense with 16 kills on a .378 clip while adding a service ace and 10 digs. Danielle Jefferies contributed 12 kills with no errors, while Lolo Fonua also tallied 12 kills on the night, a new career-high. Fonua added four digs and three aces.
