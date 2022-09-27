FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State women's volleyball defeated Long Beach State in four sets Tuesday night at Titan Gym in its Big West Conference home opener. Julia Crawford led the Titan offense with 16 kills on a .378 clip while adding a service ace and 10 digs. Danielle Jefferies contributed 12 kills with no errors, while Lolo Fonua also tallied 12 kills on the night, a new career-high. Fonua added four digs and three aces.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO