Read full article on original website
Related
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania House Lawmakers Approve Bill Which Could Improve Conditions for Pregnant Women in Prisons
Pregnant women in prison could have more legal protections soon. WITF’s Sam Dunklau had the details on a proposal that’s moving forward in the state legislature. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/20/pa-lawmakers-want-to-improve-conditions-for-women-in-prison/. (Original air-date: 9/27/22)
wdiy.org
Eagle-Eyed Delaware Hunter Chances Upon ‘Holy Grail’ of Tree Lovers — Full-Grown American Chestnut
Deep in the woods of northern Delaware, a deer hunter with an encyclopedic knowledge of local flora found a towering old tree long thought to be extinct in the state. WHYY's Cris Barrish has more on this unlikely story. (Original air-date: 9/28/22)
wdiy.org
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
wdiy.org
United Way GLV's David Lewis and Volunteer Center LV's Karen Smith | A Closer Look
Laurie Hackett welcomes David Lewis, President of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to talk about the nonprofit’s many community roles, the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s fundraising campaign, as well as David’s personal history of involvement with United Way. Then, Laurie...
Comments / 0