ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Harrisburg, PA
Government
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, with a population of more than 49,247 residents as of 2020. It covers an area of about 30.72 km squared and is known for its fondness for historical sites, beautiful scenery, and culture. The city is charming and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This article will discuss the 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Labor Market#Whyy
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wdiy.org

NJ Executive Order Calls for 50% Boost to Offshore Wind Energy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last week to boost the state’s offshore wind energy goals by almost 50%. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports the move is part of an effort to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania to create three new state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy