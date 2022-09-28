Read full article on original website
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28.
Pa. politician proposes bill to target unpaid turnpike tolls
More than $100 million in unpaid turnpike tolls -- that's the headline that has caught the attention of lawmakers. They are now working on ways to reel in that uncollected cash.
echo-pilot.com
Doug Mastriano has new campaign finance reports revealing a key shift in Pa. governor race
The campaign wallet for Republican Doug Mastriano has finally begun to swell in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, but it's still dwarfed by the cash that's been stacked by his Democratic opponent. In the latest filings with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Friends of Doug Mastriano committee shows $3.1 million...
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania House Lawmakers Approve Bill Which Could Improve Conditions for Pregnant Women in Prisons
Pregnant women in prison could have more legal protections soon. WITF’s Sam Dunklau had the details on a proposal that’s moving forward in the state legislature. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/20/pa-lawmakers-want-to-improve-conditions-for-women-in-prison/. (Original air-date: 9/27/22)
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, with a population of more than 49,247 residents as of 2020. It covers an area of about 30.72 km squared and is known for its fondness for historical sites, beautiful scenery, and culture. The city is charming and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This article will discuss the 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA.
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
wdiy.org
Hearings Begin on Impeachment Effort Against Philadelphia’s District Attorney
Two days of hearings in Philadelphia begin today targeted against Larry Krasner, the Philadelphia district attorney who is fighting impeachment in Harrisburg. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. (Original air-date: 9/29/22)
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
wdiy.org
NJ Executive Order Calls for 50% Boost to Offshore Wind Energy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last week to boost the state’s offshore wind energy goals by almost 50%. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports the move is part of an effort to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of...
abc27.com
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
Pennsylvania to create three new state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
