Author Talk on The Andover Witch Hunt and Genealogical Sources on October 4 at The Georgia Room
The Georgia Room is presenting In the Shadow of Salem: Families and Their Allies on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 pm at Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in downtown Marietta. The author talk program will feature Richard Hite, author of In the Shadow of Salem: The Andover Witch...
ALERT - Cobb Elections & Registration has moved!
As the election season heats up, it is important to remember that the main Cobb Elections office has moved from its long-time home on Whitlock Avenue to a new location at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. All business concerning elections and registration will take place at the new headquarters, and...
