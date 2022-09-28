ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Shorthorn

La Sociedad Hispánica prepares to debut newest spirit horse

En la unión está la fuerza - “In union there is strength”. Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said her mother’s words inspired her to bring the saying to the organization in moments of discouragement, and the words now encapsulate UTA’s newest spirit horse La Fuerza, meaning “strength.”
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday

This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency. The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history...
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Lopsided’: 127 classrooms in Fort Worth ISD exceed state maximum

A second-grade classroom in Meadowbrook Elementary has 32 students. That is 10 more than Texas’ maximum classroom size. There are many more classrooms like it in east and southeast Fort Worth ISD, according to district figures. “That is lopsided,” school board President Tobi Jackson said. These two areas...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
daystech.org

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

Campus elections open through Oct. 6

As filing for campus elections opened Monday, Campaign Kickoff drew students around tables in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge to discover the responsibilities of each role. There are open positions for Homecoming king and queen, Student Senate, UTA Ambassadors and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee. The Student Senate...
ARLINGTON, TX

