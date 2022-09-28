Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Shorthorn
La Sociedad Hispánica prepares to debut newest spirit horse
En la unión está la fuerza - “In union there is strength”. Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said her mother’s words inspired her to bring the saying to the organization in moments of discouragement, and the words now encapsulate UTA’s newest spirit horse La Fuerza, meaning “strength.”
Shorthorn
UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday
This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency. The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history...
Shorthorn
President Jennifer Cowley announces establishment of Office of Talent, Culture, and Inclusion
President Jennifer Cowley announced the establishment of the new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion and the search for the office’s inaugural vice president, according to an announcement published on her website Monday. The office will combine functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity,...
keranews.org
TEA commissioner says STAAR test will get a shakeup next year, touts academic recovery
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath returned to Dallas Tuesday with a triumphant message he’s touted before. He reminded members of the Dallas Regional Chamber that the worst of the pandemic wiped out a decade’s worth of academic gains. He said COVID-19 was the largest academic disruption in the last century.
fortworthreport.org
Lockheed Martin opened opportunities for her. Now, she could be face of future workforce.
Growing up, Mia Flores wanted to look up to someone. She had her parents, of course. But what she wanted was someone who blazed her own path through education and ultimately built a career. Now, at 21, Flores is set to become the example she always wanted. Flores soon will...
fortworthreport.org
‘Lopsided’: 127 classrooms in Fort Worth ISD exceed state maximum
A second-grade classroom in Meadowbrook Elementary has 32 students. That is 10 more than Texas’ maximum classroom size. There are many more classrooms like it in east and southeast Fort Worth ISD, according to district figures. “That is lopsided,” school board President Tobi Jackson said. These two areas...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Buckner Retirement Services ranks among Top 10 workplaces on national ‘best’ list
Great Place to Work® recently ranked Buckner Retirement Services as the #9 small and medium-sized senior living and care employer on the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ national list, Buckner announced Sept. 27. Texas-based Buckner Retirement Services operates Calder Woods in Beaumont. In addition to Calder...
Shorthorn
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at UTA on campaign tour
Donning a UTA cap, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed some of the most contentious political issues Wednesday to a crowd of attendees sprawled across Brazos Park. O’Rourke, who will be facing incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 midterm, won over 90% of the Democratic primary votes in...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
Reports say sales may have been $1 million.
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
Shorthorn
Campus elections open through Oct. 6
As filing for campus elections opened Monday, Campaign Kickoff drew students around tables in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge to discover the responsibilities of each role. There are open positions for Homecoming king and queen, Student Senate, UTA Ambassadors and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee. The Student Senate...
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
