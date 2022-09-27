SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SeaWorld San Diego announced a new family-friendly straddle coaster set to open in 2023. Artic Rescue will be the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, according to park officials. Guests will be invited to hop on a snowmobile and launch at up to 40 mph on “a chilly adventure as they race through the unpredictable arctic climate to help animals in danger.”

