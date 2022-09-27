ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New family-friendly coaster coming to SeaWorld San Diego in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SeaWorld San Diego announced a new family-friendly straddle coaster set to open in 2023. Artic Rescue will be the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, according to park officials. Guests will be invited to hop on a snowmobile and launch at up to 40 mph on “a chilly adventure as they race through the unpredictable arctic climate to help animals in danger.”
City Council takes up homeless motel voucher program

(KGTV) — El Cajon city council voted Tuesday to appoint two members of the council to form a sub-committee to study the motel voucher program and see if changes need to be made. According to the city manager, the latest point-in-time count reveals El Cajon has the highest homeless...
Youth golfers hoping to win the PGA Junior League Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Eight of San Diego's best young golfers are heading to Arizona to compete in the PGA Junior League National Championships. The team of eight boys and girls is the best of best in the San Diego County Golf League #1. They are all-stars with a club in their hands.
