Soccer

The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Sporting News

Canada vs. Uruguay result: Darwin Nunez helps blank Les Rouges in World Cup tuneup

It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.
Yardbarker

Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Yardbarker

Spain coach Luis Enrique silences doubters on his Twitter account

Spain coach Luis Enrique is well known for his blunt and confrontational manner if he feels unjustly treated and on Wednesday evening he took to his Twitter account silence his critics. Following a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Tuesday night, Spain have moved into the Nations League semi-finals for the...
Yardbarker

Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games

Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
SB Nation

Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
