Opinion: UTA’s Hispanic community deserves more representation

Shorthorn
UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday
This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency. The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history...
Shorthorn
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at UTA on campaign tour
Donning a UTA cap, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed some of the most contentious political issues Wednesday to a crowd of attendees sprawled across Brazos Park. O’Rourke, who will be facing incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 midterm, won over 90% of the Democratic primary votes in...
Shorthorn
La Sociedad Hispánica prepares to debut newest spirit horse
En la unión está la fuerza - “In union there is strength”. Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said her mother’s words inspired her to bring the saying to the organization in moments of discouragement, and the words now encapsulate UTA’s newest spirit horse La Fuerza, meaning “strength.”
Shorthorn
President Jennifer Cowley announces establishment of Office of Talent, Culture, and Inclusion
President Jennifer Cowley announced the establishment of the new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion and the search for the office’s inaugural vice president, according to an announcement published on her website Monday. The office will combine functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity,...
Shorthorn
UTA's ROTC cadets discuss summer internships experiences and working in the army
Over a summer internship at a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a veteran hospital in Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, nursing senior Briar Gosvenor did intravenous therapy and administered medications. But once, a patient had a stroke under her supervision, so she called other nurses and a doctor to help.
Shorthorn
Volleyball team wins first conference game in its return to the WAC
The volleyball team (9-4, 1-0) began conference play Saturday, defeating Grand Canyon University 3-2. As the ball came down, sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown went down to a knee, dug the ball with one hand and jumped into position to spike a set from sophomore setter Mollie Blank, sealing a thrilling victory for the Mavericks.
Shorthorn
Campus elections open through Oct. 6
As filing for campus elections opened Monday, Campaign Kickoff drew students around tables in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge to discover the responsibilities of each role. There are open positions for Homecoming king and queen, Student Senate, UTA Ambassadors and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee. The Student Senate...
Shorthorn
Arlington City Council addresses speed zone adjustments, renaming roads
Arlington City Council passed various decisions, including the refurbishment of City Hall and Municipal City Tower and the adjustment of speed zones, during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council approved the purchase of replacement furniture for City Hall and the Municipal City Tower’s new break room. The new furniture for...
