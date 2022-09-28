ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - At UT Arlington Wednesday, Democrat Beto O'Rourke praised students for registering to vote and urged them to make their voices heard at the ballot box in November, just as he said students across Texas did four years ago. He told the large crowd in Brazos Park, "Young voter turnout in that election was up 504% from the previous midterm election." Analysts say O'Rourke will need help from students like these if he wants to change what poll results show.A new Quinnipiac University poll of 1,327 likely voters gives two-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott with a seven percentage point...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO