Arlington, TX

Shorthorn

UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday

This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency. The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history...
ARLINGTON, TX
daystech.org

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
therideronline.com

Senior Athlete Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

After severe back pain sent senior Joy Nwokyoe to the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with stage four carcinoma. Carcinoma forms on the epithelial tissue of the body and lines most body organs, internal passageways and skin. Nwokoye runs the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the track team and finished third at the district meet in 2022 under the guidance and coaching of Coach Detrion Taylor.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Shorthorn

A good note: Two UTA alumni start local music group

Five years ago, UTA alumni Oladipo Oyediran and Kayla Scales were playing music together as a part-time hobby at a bar in Kathmandu, Nepal. After facing several setbacks abroad, they returned to Texas and started taking their music a bit more seriously. The duo eventually created Igimèjí, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based...
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

Opinion: UTA’s Hispanic community deserves more representation

UTA’s Hispanic population reached 30.8% of the student body in 2021, making Hispanics the largest ethnic group on campus after years of steady growth, according to the UT System Dashboard, the university system’s official means for the public to access data regarding its student body and faculty. UTA’s...
ARLINGTON, TX
Shorthorn

La Sociedad Hispánica prepares to debut newest spirit horse

En la unión está la fuerza - “In union there is strength”. Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said her mother’s words inspired her to bring the saying to the organization in moments of discouragement, and the words now encapsulate UTA’s newest spirit horse La Fuerza, meaning “strength.”
ARLINGTON, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

During college tour stop at UT Arlington, O'Rourke courts voters who analysts say he needs

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - At UT Arlington Wednesday, Democrat Beto O'Rourke praised students for registering to vote and urged them to make their voices heard at the ballot box in November, just as he said students across Texas did four years ago. He told the large crowd in Brazos Park, "Young voter turnout in that election was up 504% from the previous midterm election." Analysts say O'Rourke will need help from students like these if he wants to change what poll results show.A new Quinnipiac University poll of 1,327 likely voters gives two-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott with a seven percentage point...
ARLINGTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX

