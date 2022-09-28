Read full article on original website
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+
Pv magazine caught up with the U.S. team of the inverter manufacturer Ginlong Technologies (doing business in the U.S. under the “Solis” brand) at the Solis booth at last week’s RE+ trade show in Anaheim, California. According to Terence Parker, Senior Application Engineer at Solis U.S., the ample provision of backup power is becoming an important requirement for many households in the U.S. Solis now offers a “whole home solution power hub” to provide power to every device in the home in the event of an outage.
Tarana Announces G1x2 Wireless, Showcasing High-Performance Broadband with Unprecedented Economics and Speed
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Tarana announced today their upcoming releases in next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), representing significant evolution of the company’s heralded G1 broadband solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005107/en/ Tarana G1x2: Unbelievable wireless broadband, now twice as great. (Graphic: Business Wire)
protocol.com
Akamai doubles down on the cloud with big expansion of Linode's capacity
Akamai is unveiling some of its postacquisition expansion plans for Linode six months after completing the $900 million deal for the IaaS cloud provider. When it announced the acquisition in February, Akamai said it wanted to combine its delivery, distributed edge, and security services with Linode’s developer-friendly cloud capabilities and cater to more enterprises seeking an alternative to AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. First up are plans to double Linode’s global infrastructure footprint by expanding its full product suite into more than a dozen additional data centers across North America, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America by the end of 2023, Shawn Michels, Akamai’s vice president of product management for computing, told Protocol.
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
altenergymag.com
Enerflo Announces Solar Proposal Tool Integration with Storz Power
The new integration will enable solar sales reps to easily and accurately configure energy storage systems and sell Storz Power AI+ Storage Systems though Enerflo's native solar proposal tool, Optimus. This feature is available now to all Enerflo partners and users. Enerflo, a leading business automation software platform for the...
3DPrint.com
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts, formerly a large portion of 3D Systems’ on-demand production services. The purchase will allow Quickparts to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
ctemag.com
No Cable Technology (NCT)
Beckhoff is taking the next step in mechatronics flexibility with No Cable Technology (NCT), a major extension of its proven eXtended Transport System (XTS). NCT provides contactless power supply and synchronous real-time data communication directly to XTS movers. This solution enables individual movers to serve as mobile handling and processing stations, essentially turning the intelligent transport system into a powerful, highly flexible multi-robot system.
Fundamental Thermoelectric Technology Patent Granted to DTP Thermoelectrics
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- DTP Thermoelectrics has been awarded a patent that opens the door for solid-state deep cooling thermal management. The patent is based on theoretical and analytical models that have been validated through the fabrication and characterization of thermoelectric devices that use Distributed Transport Properties (DTP) thermoelectric materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005110/en/ First-of-its-kind system enables a new class of solid-state thermal management systems that is currently only possible with bulkier, mechanical alternatives. (Graphic: Business Wire)
bhbusiness.com
Inside LifeStance’s Patient-Intake System, Provider-Matching Algorithm
LifeStance Health Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST) executives tout a homegrown online-booking system as the initial answer to a historic problem in health care. Dubbed OBIE — short for online booking and intake experience — the company’s new intake process is part of the company’s larger strategy to streamline and modernize the patient experience.
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-created art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
satnews.com
NRO awards Kleos Space a commercial RF capabilities contract
Kleos Space Inc. (a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Mission-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider) has been awarded a first stage contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) as part of the Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement (SCE BAA) Framework. The NRO is responsible for maintaining global vigilance in times...
Nature.com
Varactor-tuned wideband band-pass filter for 5G NR frequency bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi
A wide-band band-pass filter (BPF) using coupled lines, rectangular stubs and Stepped-Impedance Resonators (SIRs) is presented in this paper. The proposed BPF operates over a large pass-band from 3.15 to 6.05Â GHz covering 5G New Radio (NR) frequency Bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi, which includes the G band of US (3.3 to 4.2Â GHz), 5G band of Japan (4.4 to 5Â GHz) and 5G Wi-Fi (5.15 to 5.85Â GHz). The presented filter has a maximum pass-band Insertion-Loss (IL) of 2Â dB, a sharp roll-off rate and suppresses all the unwanted harmonics from 4.2Â GHz up to 12Â GHz with a 15Â dB attenuation level. The performance of each section can be analyzed based on lumped-element circuit models. The electrical size of the BPF is 0.258 Î»g"‰Ã—"‰0.255 Î»g, where Î»g is the guided wavelength at the central frequency. The design accuracy is verified through implementing and testing the final BPF. The pass-band band-width can be controlled by adding the varactor diodes. A good relationship between the band-width and the varactor diodes are extracted by the curve fitting technique.
thefastmode.com
Federated Wireless Launches Subscription-based Private Wireless-as-a-Service
Federated Wireless, the leader in private wireless and shared spectrum innovation, announced they have launched a new subscription-based managed service to give enterprise IT and OT leaders the simplest path to connect modern, industry-specific use cases over next-generation private wireless networks. Private Wireless-as-a-Service by Federated Wireless delivers a simple 3-step...
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
Phys.org
Team develops method for neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Inspired by the brain, researchers have long been seeking to develop "ionics" in an aqueous solution....
satnews.com
Commercial smallsat data acquisition contract assigned by NASA to GHGSat
NASA has selected GHGSat, Inc., of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to provide commercial small constellation satellite products for evaluation to determine the utility for advancing NASA’s science and application goals. GHGSat will provide a comprehensive catalog of Earth Observation (EO) data High Resolution, Gas Detection, Commercial, Earth Observation, Data products.
Woonsocket Call
BeetleSat Announces Next Steps for World’s First LEO Satellite Network With Expandable Antennas
The satellite technology company made headline news at this year’s World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France. BeetleSat, a global provider of telecommunications and satellite technology, unveiled the next phases of development for its much-anticipated LEO broadband satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the 25th edition of the World Satellite Business Week, the leading conference for the satellite industry, which this year brought together the biggest names in the industry and over 1,500 executives from 80 countries.
knowtechie.com
Zendure introduces semi-solid state technology to its SuperBase V power station
As the search for more sustainable energy solutions continues, more and more electric power stations are emerging. Zendure, a fast-growing startup in the energy storage industry, is bringing something quite new to the world of home energy storage. SuperBase V is Zendure’s newest power station, with semi-solid state battery technology...
electrek.co
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
