A wide-band band-pass filter (BPF) using coupled lines, rectangular stubs and Stepped-Impedance Resonators (SIRs) is presented in this paper. The proposed BPF operates over a large pass-band from 3.15 to 6.05Â GHz covering 5G New Radio (NR) frequency Bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi, which includes the G band of US (3.3 to 4.2Â GHz), 5G band of Japan (4.4 to 5Â GHz) and 5G Wi-Fi (5.15 to 5.85Â GHz). The presented filter has a maximum pass-band Insertion-Loss (IL) of 2Â dB, a sharp roll-off rate and suppresses all the unwanted harmonics from 4.2Â GHz up to 12Â GHz with a 15Â dB attenuation level. The performance of each section can be analyzed based on lumped-element circuit models. The electrical size of the BPF is 0.258 Î»g"‰Ã—"‰0.255 Î»g, where Î»g is the guided wavelength at the central frequency. The design accuracy is verified through implementing and testing the final BPF. The pass-band band-width can be controlled by adding the varactor diodes. A good relationship between the band-width and the varactor diodes are extracted by the curve fitting technique.

