Read full article on original website
Related
cityofwesthaven.com
Cleanup targets litter in downtown West Haven on Oct. 15
WEST HAVEN, Sept. 29, 2022 — The city and Moby Dick’s, a new “raw bar cafe” at 560 Campbell Ave., are planning a downtown cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The public-private partnership is aimed at cleaning up litter along Campbell Avenue...
Register Citizen
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
hk-now.com
Ready for Rental! Blueway Commons Apartments in Haddam Now Leasing
(September 29, 2022) —Elm Tree Communities has announced the commencement of residential leasing at Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit, multi-family community in Haddam, consisting of three garden-style residential buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse. “We are so pleased to have Alexis Lissabet leading our leasing efforts at Blueway Commons,”...
mycitizensnews.com
Beacon Falls awaits historical status of Matthies Memorial Park
BEACON FALLS — Matthies Memorial Park is still in the process of getting on the State Register of Historic Places, which could result in grant funding to maintain the declining park. Selectman Michael Krenesky, who is also the town’s historian and president of the Beacon Falls Historical Society, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Firefighter Injured After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Stamford
A firefighter was injured and a family of five displaced during a large house fire in Fairfield County. The blaze broke out in Stamford around 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Fairfield Avenue on the city's west side. Stamford firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, located one block away...
Register Citizen
Incomplete sidewalks? West Haven officials say it's complicated
WEST HAVEN — Even if city sidewalks don't connect or have cracks, city public works officials say they've done all they are able to do within a small budget. Recently, the city completed a project to repave and replace sidewalks and curbs in the area of all city schools to increase child pedestrian safety, which was budgeted for $2 million with federal pandemic recovery funding. However, improvements to sidewalks for most other areas of the city were ineligible under U.S. Treasury guidelines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
orangetownnews.com
Zoners Hesitantly Allow Dispensary in Commercial Zone, Nix Winery Plans
The Orange Plan and Zoning Commission, at its September 20 meeting, did away with a moratorium it had adopted about a year ago on allowing cannabis establishments in town, thereby allowing an applicant to submit a site plan. At the same meeting the commissioners, after lengthy discussion, denied an application by Stappa Vinyard owners to increase outdoor seating capacity.
Register Citizen
Developer plans single-family housing on former Chick's site
WEST HAVEN — A developer has submitted plans to the city to add 12 single-family homes at the site of the former Chick's Drive-In restaurant. According to an application submitted to the city, the North Haven-based property owner CDM Holdings, LLC has plans to use part of the former restaurant's parking lot to add 12 detached single-family residences with two-car garages, a small community pavilion and bicycle rack. The plans would include the construction of 12 residences "in groups of three homes" and include parking for 34 vehicles.
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
orangetownnews.com
History Corner: A Story Continued…
So, I was asked recently if I was running my stories over again, since one of them was indeed a rewrite of one of my more successful ones. I immediately answered no, not at all because I have written 16 years’ worth of stories, all original BUT there is a subject that crosses decades, in fact over 100 years old that is an ongoing tale of lives we know nothing about.
ctexaminer.com
Loss of Iconic Post Road Sign in Orange Sparks a Row on Social Media
ORANGE – The recent demolition of an iconic sign at Firelite Plaza has sparked a row on social media and accusations that town leaders and developers of the property could have done more to preserve a piece of local history. The sign stood along the Boston Post Road for...
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
Lodging
Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels added New Haven, Connecticut to its lineup of properties following the opening of the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. The opening of the six-story, 130-room hotel is the brand’s first property in Connecticut and joins the recently added Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville as well as soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to our sister station's Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Comments / 0