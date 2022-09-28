Trendit App – A Social Media Platform Revolutionizing The Beauty Service Industry To Skyrocket Their Business With Confirmed Appointments

Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
getnews.info
Serial Startup Founder Unveils Exciting New Social Media App For NFT Communities
Lollipop is a revolutionary new platform designed to help the world’s best NFT collections realize the full potential of their community by giving them tools to interact via video stories. Serial startup founder, Hirbod Bigvand, has unveiled an exciting new social media app for NFT communities named Lollipop which...
Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment
More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?
What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Payment Experience Is Key for Subscription Retention
PYMNTS Intelligence: Payment Experience Is Key for Subscription Retention. Improving the subscription payment process can help subscription merchants maintain their customer bases. The payment process is a vital part of a consumer’s subscription experience. A payment process that is clunky and filled with friction is prone to avoidable customer...
Benzinga
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES
Dedicated Team Now Available to Service Orders for Customizable-Products Across Entire Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Portfolio of Brands. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company's Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size.
TechCrunch
Stockholm-based Ripe helps product-led B2B companies find the ripest leads in their customer base
A key difference is that the most successful product-led companies only reach out to a small portion of users that sign up for their product — 14%, according to OpenView’s third annual product benchmarks report. For companies hoping to emulate the success of Figma, Slack, Zoom and the...
gulfcoastmedia.com
AWS Announces 25 Startups Selected for AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders
(BPT) - As part of its continued $30 million commitment to provide underrepresented founders with the resources, capital and community they need to level the startup playing field, Amazon Web …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
salestechstar.com
Wendy’s Engages ItsaCheckmate to Enhance Third-Party Delivery Ordering Experiences for Customers
Third-party delivery platform menu management and POS integration rolls out to all Wendy’s locations in the U.S. and Canada. Restaurant technology leader ItsaCheckmate announced that Wendy’s has deployed the ItsaCheckmate solution to its more than 6,000 restaurant locations across the United States and Canada. The ItsaCheckmate menu management and integration technology scales third-party delivery channels to advance accuracy and speed for optimal customer experiences.
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top Reasons Why Law Companies Must Invest In Metaverse Technologies
It is not surprising that technological advancements are at the core of the tremendous change in the global civilization dynamics we are seeing. Since Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta’s plans to join the metaverse in November 2021, metaverse technologies (a digital ecosystem consisting of interactive, interoperable virtual worlds) have received widespread interest. It will also have significant legal repercussions.
hospitalitytech.com
UpStay Partners with TOTVS to Provide Latin American Hoteliers With Upselling Technology Automation
UpStay, a leading provider of advanced ancillary upselling technology solutions for the hotel industry, together with TOTVS, the largest technology company in Brazil, have announced an integration set to equip Latin American hotels with the most recent advances in upselling technology. Leveraging TOTVS’s market leading presence throughout the region, the recent integration with UpStay will ensure that more hoteliers can instantly adopt AI-based upselling strategies that are proven to maximize sale conversion rates while enhancing guest experiences and increasing loyalty.
salestechstar.com
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences
EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
itsecuritywire.com
1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
aircargonews.net
Jettainer expands in Asia and reveals ambitious growth plans
ULD management firm Jettainer is hoping to double the size of its managed fleet of ULDs as it adds new gateways in Asia. At the IATA World Cargo Symposium, the company revealed that it would add new gateways in Singapore and Hong Kong and establish its own regional team in Asia.
