Shorthorn
UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday
This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency. The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history...
Shorthorn
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at UTA on campaign tour
Donning a UTA cap, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed some of the most contentious political issues Wednesday to a crowd of attendees sprawled across Brazos Park. O’Rourke, who will be facing incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 midterm, won over 90% of the Democratic primary votes in...
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Shorthorn
A good note: Two UTA alumni start local music group
Five years ago, UTA alumni Oladipo Oyediran and Kayla Scales were playing music together as a part-time hobby at a bar in Kathmandu, Nepal. After facing several setbacks abroad, they returned to Texas and started taking their music a bit more seriously. The duo eventually created Igimèjí, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based...
29-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department is laid to rest
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department remembers one of their own as Engineer David Greene was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A funeral procession snaked around Fort Worth and ended at Doxology Bible Church where Greene's colleagues, friends and family paid their respects. Greene was a 29-year veteran of the department. He passed away last week due to occupational brain cancer. "While it was somber, and it was emotional, there was also a few laughs along the way telling stories about David," said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440.Glynn describes him as friendly, dedicated...
blackchronicle.com
Ft. Worth Navy Base used as safe haven for aircraft before Ian
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth helps with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being saved right here till the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are carefully watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
Dallas-Fort Worth home to top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
fortworthreport.org
‘Lopsided’: 127 classrooms in Fort Worth ISD exceed state maximum
A second-grade classroom in Meadowbrook Elementary has 32 students. That is 10 more than Texas’ maximum classroom size. There are many more classrooms like it in east and southeast Fort Worth ISD, according to district figures. “That is lopsided,” school board President Tobi Jackson said. These two areas...
fox4news.com
Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot
MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Shorthorn
Campus elections open through Oct. 6
As filing for campus elections opened Monday, Campaign Kickoff drew students around tables in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge to discover the responsibilities of each role. There are open positions for Homecoming king and queen, Student Senate, UTA Ambassadors and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee. The Student Senate...
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
WFAA
Ft. Worth’s JRB Navy Base used as a safe haven for Military aircraft from Tampa before Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth is helping with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being stored here until the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are closely watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
ntdaily.com
Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs
On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
nypressnews.com
‘This is a witch hunt’: Grapevine-Colleyville school board members’ latest feud played out in public
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Parents shouted strong words and emotions ran high between school board trustees during Monday night’s Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting. “I call you a hypocrite,” one parent shouted toward the school board president moments before police officers escorted her out of the room. “Our board...
