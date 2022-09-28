ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Shorthorn

UTA to hold President Jennifer Cowley’s investiture ceremony Friday

This Friday, waves of UTA faculty and staff, delegates from other universities and community leaders, partners and other honored guests will stream into College Park Center to witness President Jennifer Cowley receive the authority and symbols of presidency. The Presidential Investiture Ceremony will commence at 2:30 p.m., celebrating the history...
ARLINGTON, TX
TexasHighways

The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name

Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

A good note: Two UTA alumni start local music group

Five years ago, UTA alumni Oladipo Oyediran and Kayla Scales were playing music together as a part-time hobby at a bar in Kathmandu, Nepal. After facing several setbacks abroad, they returned to Texas and started taking their music a bit more seriously. The duo eventually created Igimèjí, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

29-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department is laid to rest

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department remembers one of their own as Engineer David Greene was laid to rest Wednesday morning. A funeral procession snaked around Fort Worth and ended at Doxology Bible Church where Greene's colleagues, friends and family paid their respects. Greene was a 29-year veteran of the department. He passed away last week due to occupational brain cancer. "While it was somber, and it was emotional, there was also a few laughs along the way telling stories about David," said Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440.Glynn describes him as friendly, dedicated...
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Ft. Worth Navy Base used as safe haven for aircraft before Ian

FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth helps with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being saved right here till the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are carefully watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Lopsided’: 127 classrooms in Fort Worth ISD exceed state maximum

A second-grade classroom in Meadowbrook Elementary has 32 students. That is 10 more than Texas’ maximum classroom size. There are many more classrooms like it in east and southeast Fort Worth ISD, according to district figures. “That is lopsided,” school board President Tobi Jackson said. These two areas...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot

MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
MANSFIELD, TX
Shorthorn

Campus elections open through Oct. 6

As filing for campus elections opened Monday, Campaign Kickoff drew students around tables in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge to discover the responsibilities of each role. There are open positions for Homecoming king and queen, Student Senate, UTA Ambassadors and the Student Service Fee Allocation Committee. The Student Senate...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
ARLINGTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
DALLAS, TX

